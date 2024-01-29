Mini Mic Drop: EVOLVED Chocolate Partners with Social Media Sensation Tinx for a Sweet Collaboration, Introducing the Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar

The Digital Creator Has Given the Clean-Ingredient Chocolate Brand Her "Rich Mom" Stamp of Approval

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOLVED , the modern chocolate brand known for its premium flavors and clean ingredients, announces its sweet collaboration with Christina Najjar, popularly known as Tinx. Tinx is a widely acclaimed digital creator, host of the It's Me, Tinx podcast, and New York Times best-selling author celebrated for her unique, honest, and witty content. Together, they have crafted an irresistible treat: the Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar.

Notorious for generously sharing her favorite recommendations with followers, Tinx stumbled upon the premium chocolate brand in 2022, giving her coveted "Rich Mom" seal of approval to its Simply White Bar. Her chocolate discovery was openly shared on her Instagram stories, and when Tinx playfully suggested a collaboration, EVOLVED eagerly embraced the opportunity and slid into her DMs. This partnership blends EVOLVED Chocolate's commitment to quality with Tinx's creative influence, resulting in an exceptional chocolate experience. Reflecting on flavors that resonated with her, Tinx enjoyed pairing the brand's Simply White Bar with almond butter, evoking nostalgic memories of a PB&J. EVOLVED took inspiration from Tinx's unique combination of the bar and the almond butter for the new, one-of-a-kind flavor, the Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar, which has a pink exterior that perfectly matches her vibe.

"We have been fans of Tinx for years. We greatly admire her ability to genuinely connect with her audience through expert advice, takes on pop culture, and candid reviews and recommendations. She is a powerhouse influencer who has built a strong community, and we could not be more enthusiastic about this collaboration," said Christine Cusano and Rick Gusmano, Co-Founders of EVOLVED. "We spent months working with Tinx to get this bar to taste exactly as she envisioned. We are proud of the outcome, a truly one-of-a-kind flavor - a rich and decadent Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar."

"Teaming up with EVOLVED for this collaboration was a no-brainer. I've been obsessed with their clean-ingredient chocolate, and now, I'm excited for everyone to taste my personal twist," said Tinx. "Working with a brand that values quality and transparency makes this partnership all the sweeter."

EVOLVED and Tinx fans alike can purchase the limited-edition Raspberry Almond Butter Chocolate Bar, for $5, online on the EVOLVED website and Amazon, as well as at select local retailers, including Plum Market, Pop Up Grocer NYC, Kobs Green Market, and Kimberton Whole Foods. The Tinx Bar features premium, recognizable ingredients and is paleo, refined sugar-free, USDA Organic, and Rainforest Alliance Certified. For more information, visit eatingevolved.com and follow along on Instagram @evolvedchocolate.

About EVOLVED

Founded in 2012 by Christine Cusano and Rick Gusmano, EVOLVED chocolate delivers an elevated chocolate experience by combining popular flavors with a premium touch. EVOLVED chocolate guarantees a sensational taste without compromise. The modern brand is celebrated for its luxurious taste, use of wholesome ingredients, and dedication to ethical sourcing. EVOLVED provides a wide range of products, including organic bars, chocolate cups, chocolate chips, and seasonal delights. EVOLVED products are certified Gluten-Free, USDA Organic, and Rainforest Alliance Certified. For more information, visit eatingevolved.com and follow along on Instagram @evolvedchocolate.

About Tinx

Christina Najjar, popularly known as Tinx, is a New York Times best-selling author, digital creator, advice expert, and podcast host. Tinx's wit and candor have established her as a resounding voice for women, with her uniquely engaging and empathetic approach to content resonating with millions. From her satirical "Rich Mom" content and takes on pop culture, to her theories on sex, dating and relationships, and her honest reviews and recommendations of everything from food and restaurants to beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, Tinx possesses an effortless ability to capture the cultural zeitgeist. Tinx has developed a devoted fanbase of those who come for her expert advice and opinions and to have a great laugh at the same time. In 2022, Tinx launched her podcast and live call-in radio show, It's Me Tinx on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, sharing everything her followers have come to know and love about her while offering an intimate glimpse into her personal life. In May 2023, Tinx released her New York Times best-selling book, The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself, a guide to a new way of thinking about life, love, happiness, and friendships. Tinx's undeniable impact on social media earned her the distinction as one of Forbes' Top Creators in 2022 and again in 2023.

