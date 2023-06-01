Mini Online Super Series Starts Sunday, June 4th With $6.4 Million in Guaranteed Prize Pools

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The word mini is in the name but the Mini Online Super Series at Americas Cardroom (ACR) is going to be huge. The small stakes series has $6.4 Million in guaranteed prize pools over 145 events from June 4th to 26th.

"We're just finishing our biggest-ever tourney series ($40 Million GTD OSS), and we're keeping the momentum going," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "The Mini Online Super Series is the best way for players to win big with little risk."

Also known by its nickname, the MOSS, the series sometimes runs as the first leg of the 3-part OSS Cub3d and other times as a standalone version, like now. However, the MOSS is always a player-favorite by offering big prize pools for affordable buy-ins.

The series begins on Sunday, June 4th with the first of five Day 1's for the $1 Million GTD Main Event. That has a $109 buy-in. There's also a $250,000 GTD Multi-flight tourney ($55 buy-in) that has multiple daily flights from June 18th to 25th. Day 2 for both events is on Monday, June 26th.

Other highlights include the Dream Tournament which has a $100,000 guarantee for a miniscule $2.50 buy-in. The top prize is $15,000. There's also their first-ever Mystery Bounty event which has a $500,000 guarantee and a $22 buy-in. One player will hit a $50,000 payday.

For the full Mini Online Super Series schedule, visit https://www.americascardroom.eu

For more information, please contact: Melanie Moser, 1-877-314-4195, [email protected]  

About Americas Cardroom
Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Americas Cardroom

