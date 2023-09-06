Mini-Storage Messenger Unveils New Branding

News provided by

Modern Storage Media

06 Sep, 2023, 08:03 ET

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After several months of development, the company known as Mini-Storage Messenger, which has been going by the name of its flagship publication since it was acquired by Storelocal Media Corporation in March of this year, has completed its rebranding and is pleased to reveal its new brand: Modern Storage Media.

Modern Storage Media, or MSM, pays homage to the company's rich, 43-year-long history within the self-storage industry by retaining the initials of its monthly print and digital magazine Mini-Storage Messenger. Located between the Ms, the S for Storage in the three-letter logo conveys self-storage being at the center of everything MSM does. The curled corner of the first M in its new logo represents turning the page on its past as a publisher as it transforms into a modern media company by taking a technology-focused approach to its offerings. This shift includes focusing on breaking industry news and offering custom publishing, as well as providing an enhanced website, advertising opportunities, and digital magazine experiences. Along with video and premium advertising options, MSM now has tracking capabilities to deliver invaluable ROI data to its advertisers.  

"The name Modern Storage Media exemplifies the company's forward-thinking approach to all things self-storage," says Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal, the parent company of Modern Storage Media. "It will empower us to continue providing the cutting-edge media solutions our readers and advertisers are seeking."

"We are very excited about the expanded opportunities that will be available to our readers and advertisers as a part of this rebrand," says Modern Storage Media Publisher Poppy Behrens. "Not only does it move us forward in the digital age, but it also preserves the history of the publication started by Hardy Good more than 40 years ago."

Supported by a team with over 20 years of experience in the self-storage industry, MSM remains committed to providing high-quality content that adds value to its readers through the monthly, quarterly, and annual publications the industry has come to trust, as well as its new offerings. To get a feel for the new MSM, visit the company's updated website, www.modernstoragemedia.com.

ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)
Modern Storage Media (MSM) is the leading authority in the self-storage industry, providing the most comprehensive data, analysis, and expert insights. It is a single-source solution for the information that empowers self-storage professionals to make decisions that drive growth. Owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, MSM is a media company that produces self-storage-specific media and publications, including its flagship magazine Messenger and the annual Self-Storage Almanac, the industry's most trusted source of data. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and numerous educational resources.  

Contact: Poppy Behrens
(602) 678-3579
Poppy@modernstoragemedia.com

SOURCE Modern Storage Media

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.