Mini Style Launch! Kidpik Creates New Toddler Clothing Subscription Box

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik, known for making moms' and kids' lives easy, stylish and fun, launches its debut toddler collection designed to keep up with growing families. The introduction of kidpik's highly anticipated toddler collection now makes the brand's must-have, personalized outfits in a box available in sizes 2T-3T, in addition to sizes 4-16 offered in the existing styling service.

"Since kidpik's inception, the most rewarding experience has been witnessing the joy each box brings to the children we style, while simultaneously streamlining the shopping process for busy parents. Members who rely on our service have requested that we make the box available for their youngest children too. With the introduction of toddler, it's our goal to include everyone in the unboxing fun and make moms' lives easier by styling the whole family and saving them trips to the store," said Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

Big fashion comes in little boxes with kidpik's debut toddler clothing subscription boxes that are filled with 7 coordinated, high quality items, including shoes, that create a minimum of 3 full outfits when you mix and match. Each kids' clothing box is personalized for the subscriber based on a quick style quiz and is just $95 on average when you keep-all. Members can select a subscription model that works best for them—with the choice to receive a box every 1, 2 or 3 months—and can pause or cancel the service at any time. Kidpik's subscription service delivers customized, grab-and-go looks to members' doors to be tried on at home with safe, contactless delivery. The service is entirely commitment free—there is no styling fee and shipping, returns and exchanges are easy and free.

Crawl, walk, run–kidpik's new subscription boxes will keep your growing toddler looking cute. Designed with the active motion and needs of toddlers in mind, each adorable item is designed to comfortably stretch and move with the child, and the softest, breathable fabrics are used throughout the line. Spring collection highlights include wardrobe staples such as comfy knit denim and cool graphic tees, and easy dresses with coordinating diaper covers. True to the brand's DNA, there are a variety of style categories within the collection offered to cover every personality—ranging from girly to trendy for the girls and classic to active for the boys.

"Many moms enjoy dressing their kids in a way that coordinates with their personal style or that represents their child's blossoming personality. With kidpik's service, you have the help of a personal shopper meets fashion stylist to create the perfect, mix-and-match looks for your child that can be worn on rotation. We think of designing and merchandising in terms of thoughtfully curated outfits rather than single items, which makes getting kids dressed entirely easier, and you can see why parents want to subscribe for their kids of all ages. Members can now also enjoy styling their toddlers in adorable looks curated just for them, and our team of fashion experts will do the heavy lifting," said Dina Sweeney, kidpik's Chief Merchandising Officer.

Kidpik's debut toddler collection is available for pre-order now and will ship in March 2021. Visit www.kidpik.com/toddler to subscribe.

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. Kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for kids in sizes 2T-16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com.

