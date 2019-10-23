Miniature Ball Bearing Market Size Worth US$ 2.31 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global miniature ball bearing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% in terms of revenue during the period 2018 to 2026.

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On "Miniature Ball Bearing Market (Type: Open Miniature Ball Bearings, Dust Over Miniature Ball Bearings, Others; Application: Small Motors, Information and Telecommunications Equipment, Instrumentation and Semiconductor Equipment, Household Electrical Appliances, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Machine Tools, Robotics, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2026".

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/556

Miniature ball bearing, also known as instrument bearing, is a component which helps by supporting axis loads to reduce rotational friction. This consists of an inner ring, outer ring barriers, retainers and snap rings. A miniature ball bearing has an internal bearing of 22 mm or less in diameter. The purpose of a miniature ball bearing is to determine the frequency of the rotation. In addition, miniature ball bearings have a variety of applications such as medical devices, electrical, automotive, etc.

Major driving factors for miniature ball bearings are increasing global demand for robots, rising use of miniature ball bearings in the automotive industry, and increasing demand for automotive components is consequently increasing demand for miniature ball bearings. Throughout developing countries, industrialization is growing; living standards are rising, and increasing consumers disposable incomes are other factors driving the miniature ball bearings market.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific market accounted for major share in terms of revenue i.e. US$ 642 Mn and also likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during forecast period. Asia-Pacific is a hub of manufacturing miniature ball bearings. Major demand of miniature ball bearings comes from gearboxes, medical sector, automobiles, pumps, industrial and among others. The miniature ball bearing market carters are linked directly with the automotive and industrial sectors to the replacement product requirement. The demand for miniature automotive bearings is much more common in this region. In many Asian countries, the filling of government to manufacturing sectors has led to an increase in the miniature ball bearing market. The industrial application of miniature ball bearing products is massive; it requires a specific miniature ball bearing to be produced. Increasing infrastructure and industrialization has led to growth in the Asia-Pacific market for miniature ball bearings.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/miniature-ball-bearing-market

Some of the leading competitors are NSK Ltd., AB SKF, Kitanihon Seiki Co., Ltd., The Timken Company, NTN Corporation, GRW High Precision Ball Bearings, Pacamor Kubar Bearings, Inc, Huanchi Bearing Group Co., Ltd, Shanghai Lily Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd, MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc, FAG Kugelfischer GmbH and others. Furthermore, MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. hold over 55% of share in miniature ball bearing market. The company mainly produces miniature ball bearings as well as other high-precision components. Liquid crystal backlights used in smartphones, lighting systems and other items are also manufactured and sold by the company.

The company operates in two segments: the segment of machined components and the segment of electronic devices and components. The category of machined components comprises bearings, products connected to bearings and components that are machined. This section of electronic devices and components comprises rotary components; electronic devices and components, and components for calculation. These products include various devices such as switches, sensors and connectors for input, conversion and power. The products are components used for modern homes and offices in various products, including tools by data and telecommunications, electrical equipment and automobiles.

"Gain access to Acumen Research and Consulting Knowledge Hub, our BI Enabled Intuitive Market Research Database of 5000+ Reports"

Contact Here, sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

Related Reports:

Construction Equipment Rental Market - The global market size is anticipated to around USD 232.9 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast time period 2019 to 2026

- The global market size is anticipated to around by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast time period 2019 to 2026 Fall Protection System Market - The global market size is expected to reach the value of around $4.5 billion by 2025 with CAGR of around 8% in terms of revenue during the period 2018 – 2025

- The global market size is expected to reach the value of around by 2025 with CAGR of around 8% in terms of revenue during the period 2018 – 2025 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market - The global market is expected to grow at CAGR 40.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2026 and will reach over USD 30.8 Billion by 2026

The Timken Company, NTN Corporation, SKF AB holds around 35% of share in miniature ball bearing market. The Timken Company is developing a growing range of engineered bearings and power transmission products that improve global machinery and equipment quality and efficiency to push the world forward. The company has completed the acquisition of ABC Bearing Ltd, a manufactured of cylindrical & spherical, tapered roller bearings and slewing rings, based in India. The acquisition was done for expanding their presence in India and enhancing their export capabilities to serve global markets.

Key Findings:

The global miniature ball bearings market is expected to increase from USD 1,170.2 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2018 -2026, in terms of value

in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2018 -2026, in terms of value The dust over miniature ball bearings type segment is expected to show highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its high penetration into various industries

On the basis of application, the household electrical appliances segment is expected to show highest CAGR during the forecast period owed to increasing purchasing power and improving lifestyle of the population

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/556

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/556

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting