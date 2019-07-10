Miniature Ball Bearings: Global Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Miniature Ball Bearing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global miniature ball bearing market reached a value of US$ 1,446 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,146 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2024.



Rising demand for automotive components is, therefore directly proportional to the demand for miniature ball bearings. This acts as one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the miniature ball bearing market.



In addition, the market for industrial robotics is encountering a remarkable demand from the automotive, electronics and electrical sector.



Moreover, rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, and elevated disposable incomes of the consumers represent other factors facilitating the demand for miniature ball bearings.



This report provides a deep insight into the global miniature ball bearing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Summary



Based on type, the market has been segmented as open miniature ball bearings, dust cover miniature ball bearings and others (flanged outer, extended inner). Currently, dust cover miniature ball bearings dominate the market with the largest share.



On the basis of application, automotive represents the largest segment, followed by industrial and aerospace.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the global market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Minebea, NSK, Kitanihon Seiki, CW, and GRW.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ball Bearing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Size

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Miniature Ball Bearing Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Type

6.4 Market Breakup by Application

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Research and Development

6.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.8.4 Manufacturing

6.8.5 Marketing

6.8.6 Distribution

6.8.7 End-Use

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



7 Global Miniature Ball Bearing Market: Breakup by Type

7.1 Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearings

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Open Miniature Ball Bearings

7.3 Others



8 Global Miniature Ball Bearing Market: Breakup by Application

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Aerospace

8.4 Household Electrical Appliances

8.5 Medical

8.6 Robotics

8.7 Others (Agricultural, Construction, etc.)



9 Global Miniature Ball Bearing Market: Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 Miniature (Small) Ball Bearing Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Detailed Process Flow

10.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.5 Key Success & Risk Factors



11 Global Miniature Ball Bearing Market: Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Minebea Mitsumi Inc.

11.3.2 NSK Ltd.

11.3.3 Kitanihon Seiki Co. Ltd.

11.3.4 CW Bearing GmbH

11.3.5 GRW Bearing GmbH



