Miniature Circuit Breaker Market in North America to grow by USD 75.89 million from 2022 to 2027 | The high demand for miniature circuit breaker from industries drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The miniature circuit breaker market size in North America is estimated to increase by USD 75.89 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.22%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The high demand for miniature circuit breaker from industries is notably driving market growth. The robust industrial presence within North America has led to the widespread adoption of standardized, high-quality miniature circuit breakers in the region. Key sectors like manufacturing and automotive prioritize safety and efficiency, driving the utilization of advanced miniature circuit breakers for effective circuit protection. The prevalence and expanding footprint of industrial domains, including manufacturing, power, oil and gas, and chemicals, contribute significantly to North America's industrial landscape. Notably, prominent vendors like Rockwell Automation and ABB offer miniature circuit breakers tailored for industrial applications. For instance, Rockwell Automation provides thermal-magnetic miniature circuit breakers suitable for various industries such as semiconductors, ensuring circuit protection. This prominent demand for miniature circuit breakers from diverse industries in North America is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Miniature Circuit Breaker Market in North America 2023-2027

The miniature circuit breaker market in North America report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below

ABB Ltd., CBI Breakers, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of miniature circuit breaker market in North America

The market is segmented by application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and type (Type B, Type C, Type D, and Others)

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Significant Miniature Circuit Breaker Market Trends in North America - Technical advancements in miniature circuit breakers are an emerging market trend.

Major Miniature Circuit Breaker Market Challenge in North America

The volatility in raw material prices of miniature circuit breakers may hinder market growth. The manufacturing of miniature circuit breakers primarily relies on two common raw material combinations: steel and brass, or steel and copper. While aluminum is expected to gradually replace copper in certain applications, copper is projected to retain its dominance in electrical equipment components. The irreplaceable attributes of copper, including its high electrical conductivity, durability, resistance to stress with minimal wear, and exceptional ductility and tensile strength, solidify its role in miniature circuit breaker construction. However, the volatility in raw material prices, particularly copper, exerts a direct influence on the profit margins of miniature circuit breaker manufacturers, posing a challenge to market growth. Notably, copper prices demonstrated a rise in March 2022, followed by a subsequent 30% decline in Canada. As a result, the fluctuation in raw material costs is anticipated to have a detrimental impact on the growth trajectory of the market under consideration throughout the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Miniature Circuit Breaker Market in North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the miniature circuit breaker market in North America between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the miniature circuit breaker market size in North America and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the miniature circuit breaker market across North America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of miniature circuit breaker market companies in North America

