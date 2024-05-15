MINIATURE POODLE WINS BEST IN SHOW AT THE 148TH ANNUAL WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miniature Poodle "Sage" took home the highest title of Best in Show at the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan. Under Judge Rosalind Kramer of High Point, NC, America's most prestigious dog show came to a close at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, May 14.

Sage, a 3-year-old female of Houston, TX, officially known as GCHG CH Surrey Sage, is handled by Kaz Hosaka and owned by Cathy Gauche. Sage bested a field of over 2,500 entered dogs among seven group finalists to win the coveted Best in Show title on Tuesday night after two days of Best of Breed, Group, and Best in Show competition.

After bringing Sage to a Best in Show victory, Hosaka announced he is retiring from shows after 45 Westminster Dog Shows. Hosaka last won Best in Show in 2002 with a Miniature Poodle named "Spice."

The German Shepherd "Mercedes," officially known as GCHG CH Kaleef's Mercedes, won Reserve Best in Show with handler, Kent Boyles.

LINK TO IMAGES: HERE

Courtesy of Getty Images for The Westminster Kennel Club

LINK TO VIDEO: HERE and HERE

Courtesy of Fox Sports

Best in Show was televised live on FS1 on Tuesday evening. The Empire State Building illuminated the New York City skyline in Westminster's iconic purple and gold to celebrate the 148th annual event.

For full results and video, visit westminsterkennelclub.org .

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of showing dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org .

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 16 of the past 17 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

SOURCE Westminster Kennel Club