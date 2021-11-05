SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool players can now easily buy the in-game currencies of 8 Ball Pool on Codashop, thanks to a new partnership with the developer Miniclip, a global leader in digital games. Codashop, a leader in safe and convenient payments for online games and apps, is available to users in more than 40 territories and enables publishers to reduce their costs of payment collection.

Miniclip and Coda Payments Partner to Expand 8 Ball Pool Global Sales

The Codashop and Miniclip partnership makes it possible for 8 Ball Pool players to buy cash, coins, spins, and other virtual goods easily using popular local payment methods worldwide, including in the United States and Europe, with no registration required.

8 Ball Pool is ranked as Miniclip's #1 game, with nearly 800 million downloads worldwide and players racking up 260 million hours of play time every month. The leading pool title can be played on Android, iOS, and the web.

To celebrate the announcement, Miniclip and Coda have prepared a Codashop exclusive Pool Bundle that includes:

A Legendary Surprise Box

A Promo Victory Box

5 Scratchers

A Golden Spin

"What makes this partnership unique is Coda's ability to offer 8 Ball Pool players the widest array of payment methods possible via Codashop," Philippe Limes, CEO of Coda Payments, said. "For us, it is one of the first titles available on Codashop in the US and Europe, where we have recently launched. We're excited to welcome Miniclip to our growing list of worldwide partners."

Saad Choudri, Chief Strategy Officer at Miniclip, added, "8 Ball Pool is a truly global title, attracting millions of players from around the world. It is therefore of great importance for us to offer our international community a diverse range of payment options that reflects local needs. We are excited to partner with Coda and build upon our existing success with their expert support."

About Codashop and Coda Payments

Codashop, operated by Coda Payments, has become a trusted source of games and in-game currencies for millions of gamers worldwide. It enables users to choose from among more than 250 safe and convenient payment methods and is visited more than 90 million times/month.

Codashop's mission is to take mobile gaming and online entertainment to the next level by enabling users to bring more creativity and self-expression to their play — no matter who or where they are.

Founded in 2011, Coda Payments ( www.codapayments.com ) helps digital content providers monetize their products and services in more than forty markets. Publishers of leading games like Moonton (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang), Garena (Free Fire) and Tencent (PUBG Mobile), streaming platforms like beIN and Bigo Live, apps like Tinder, and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda Payments to accept payments.

Coda Payments is headquartered in Singapore with dozens of additional outposts around the world. It is backed by Apis Partners and GMO Global Payment Fund, whose strategic management company is GMO Payment Gateway, Japan's largest online payment gateway. Coda Payments has recently been named the 28th fastest growing company in the Asia-Pacific region by the Financial Times (making it the second fastest growing fintech company in its region), the 8th fastest growing company in Singapore by the Straits Times , and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum .

For more information about Codashop, check out its website:

https://www.codashop.com/

‍Publishers interested in learning more about monetizing on Codashop can visit https://www.codapayments.com/codashop .

Press Contact

15125459159

[email protected]

About Miniclip

Miniclip is a global leader in digital games with a mission of 'unleashing the gamer in everyone'. Miniclip develops, publishes and distributes highly engaging games to an audience of over 250 million monthly active users across mobile, social and online platforms.

Founded in 2001, Miniclip has successfully grown a huge global audience in over 195 countries and across six continents. Miniclip has a unique understanding of the digital games space and has developed a strong portfolio of over 60 high-quality mobile games, extensive worldwide distribution, and an internationally recognised brand name. To date, Miniclip franchises including 8 Ball Pool™, Golf Battle™, Football Strike™ and Agar.io™ have generated more than 3 billion downloads. Miniclip has more than 50 million daily active players reaching people across the world in the pursuit of 'unleashing the gamer in everyone'.

In February 2015, Miniclip was excited to receive a large majority investment from Tencent, one of the world's largest technology companies and the world's largest games publisher. This new chapter in Miniclip's history strengthens Miniclip position, with Tencent recognising its achievements to date and future potential.

In the past two years, as part of their ambitious growth plans, Miniclip have been delighted to welcome the teams from Playsport (famous for Motorsport Manager), Yakuto (creators of Darts of Fury), Masomo (home of Head Ball 2), Ilyon (designers of Bubble Shooter), Eight Pixels Square (Sniper Strike) now operating as Miniclip Derby, Gamebasics (creators of OSM Online Soccer Manager), Green Horse Games (home of Football Rivals), and most recently Supersonic Software Ltd., trading as Appynation Ltd (the team behind the highly successful Puzzle Page and Picture Cross) to the Miniclip Group.

For more information, visit http://corporate.miniclip.com .

SOURCE CODA Payments

Related Links

http://corporate.miniclip.com

https://www.codashop.com

