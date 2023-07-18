Minimal Residual Disease Market Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Detection Target (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Solid Tumors, Others); By Test Technique; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimal residual disease market size is expected to reach USD 7,131.61 million by 2032



The increased prevalence of hematological malignancy and cancer, as well as rising healthcare spending, are expected to drive growth in the minimal residual disease sector throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, rising consumer awareness of customized therapy and expanding investments in MRD research by public and private entities are both assisting in the market's expansion. Growth in the market is being slowed down by the heavy price of R&D activities.



The appropriate clinical evidence is used to successfully manage cancer therapies to prevent a residue of tumorous cells, and they are also tailored based on unique progression profiles in each individual. The necessity to consider a patient's unique genetic traits in order to provide effective therapy is being driven by several research studies.

For example, in October 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies, a commercial-stage biotechnology firm aiming to transform the genetics of the adaptive immune system into therapeutic solutions to detect and cure disease, announced a partnership with Epic to substantiate clonoSEQ Assay into Epic's full EMR system.



Additionally, the rising number of cancer patients and the rise in R&D spending are the two main factors driving the market. In addition, the industry is expanding due to the growing use of next-generation sequencing technologies. Additionally, the technological developments in diagnostics and therapies brought about by rising R&D expenditures are what's fueling the market's expansion.



Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on healthcare systems and caused many healthcare facilities to stop providing routine care, putting at-risk cancer patients at serious risk. Although since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, steps have been taken to increase the number of covid patients admitted and decrease the number of non-covid patients admitted, resulting in treatment delays.



Minimal Residual Disease Market Report Highlights

In 2022, leukemia will dominate the market. The primary growth of the market is due to the fact that one person is diagnosed with leukemia every three minutes in the United States .

. In 2022, flow cytometry is dominating the market due to the high sensitivity and broad applicability of MRD testing enabled by flow cytometry.

The industry sector with the largest revenue share in 2022 was hospitals and specialty clinics. The main factor driving the market is the availability of professionals in hospitals who can help patients choose pertinent MRD tests.

In 2022, North America is dominating the market of minimal residual disease due to the rising number of patients in the United States .

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

Growing Investment For Research

Restraints and Challenges

High-Cost Associated With Mrd Testing

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Minimal Residual Disease Market Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

SOURCE Research and Markets