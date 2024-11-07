Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Worth $4.45 billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis By Offering, Technology (PCR, Flow Cytometry, NGS) Application (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Solid Tumor) Sample (Blood, Bone Marrow) – Global Forecast to 2031", published by Meticulous Research®

The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market is projected to reach $4.45 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

The growth of the minimal residual disease testing market is driven by the growing incidence of cancer, the extensive application of MRD testing in cases of hematological malignancies, the high recurrence rates of some cancers, and increasing investments & funding for MRD testing & research. However, stringent regulatory frameworks and the high costs of MRD testing restrain the growth of this market.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6068

Furthermore, emerging economies, the rising adoption of personalized treatments & targeted therapies in the field of oncology, and the growing use of MRD testing in cases of solid tumors are expected to generate growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, the shortage of skilled professionals and the chances of false positive/negative results are major challenges in the global minimal residual disease testing market.

Single-cell Multiomnics and Artificial Intelligence in Minimal Residual Disease Testing a Prominent Trend

Single cell multiomnics assay can perform genotypic and immunophenotypic assessment of MRD simultaneously in thousands of cells, providing insight with respect to immunophenotype from rare residual disease cells. These molecular profiles provide critical insights and information regarding the complex nature of cancer molecular residual disease, which can help in the identification of new markers for detecting early cancer recurrence. Additionally, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics in MRD testing helps to analyze the large amounts of data generated by technologies such as the NGS and dPCR. AI based algorithms are able to identify patterns in genetic data, enhancing the accuracy of MRD detection more effectively.

The growth of MRD testing is attributed to the advancements in technologies to provide real-time monitoring and personalized treatment. With advancements in single cell sequencing and integration with AI, the next generation of minimal residual disease tests could offer in depth insights into cancer relapse, treatment resistance mechanisms, and treatment efficacy.

The key players profiled in this market study are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Natera Inc (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation, (Japan), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Twist Bioscience Corporation (U.S.) and Invivoscribe Inc. (U.S.).

Dental Equipment Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In April 2024 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with Allegheny Health Network (U.S.) to generate clinical evidence for all cancer types using droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) technology for MRD monitoring in patients.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with Allegheny Health Network (U.S.) to generate clinical evidence for all cancer types using droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) technology for MRD monitoring in patients. In April 2023 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) launched the QX600 Droplet Digital PCR System for MRD monitoring, expanding the company's offerings for cancer research

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) launched the QX600 Droplet Digital PCR System for MRD monitoring, expanding the company's offerings for cancer research In August 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) launched the NGS-based Myeloid MRD Assay for Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) testing. The assay can accurately and comprehensively measure MRD, improving patient outcomes.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6068

Based on offering, the assays & reagents segment is slated to register a highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The rising cancer incidence, growing availability of tests for blood cancers as well as solid tumors to detect early cancer recurrence, and growing R&D to develop new MRD tests are some of the key factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Based on technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment is slated to register highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. PCR's ability to detect minute quantities, large adoption of PCR across all the end users, and advancements in PCR technology such as digital PCR are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Based on application, the blood cancers segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising burden of blood cancers, growing R&D for MRD in hematological malignancies, increasing development of therapies for blood cancers which utilize MRD testing in clinical trials, and rising awareness for MRD testing are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6068

Based on sample type, the blood segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The initiatives by the players to introduce blood-based MRD tests, high adoption and patient compliance to blood based MRD tests due to the ease of sample collection, and growing burden of blood cancers are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Based on customer type, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies' segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growing use of MRD testing in clinical trials, initiatives by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical to develop therapies for cancers, and high spending of pharmaceutical for cancer research are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register a higher CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding MRD testing, growing burden of cancer, rising demand for quality healthcare, development of healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of advanced technologies such as the NGS in the region are factors expected to support the Asia-Pacific's high growth.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/26771610

Scope of the Report:

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment, By Offering

Assays & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment, By Technology

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Other Technologies

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment, By Application

Blood Cancers

Lymphoma



Leukemia



Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia





Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia





Other Leukemia



Multiple Myeloma



Other Blood Cancers

Solid Tumors

(Note: Other Leukemia include chronic myeloid leukemia, B-cell prolymphocytic leukemia, and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia)

(Note: Other Blood Cancers include chronic myeloid leukemia, B-cell prolymphocytic leukemia, and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia)

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment, By Sample Type

Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Sample Types

(Note: Other Sample Types include Saliva and tissue samples)

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment, By Customer Type

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations/Institutions

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

Browse More Related Reports –

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to reach $14.4 billion by 2025

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to reach $7.21 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2031

Genetic Testing Market is projected to reach $ 28.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4%

Penetration Testing Market forecast: $4.05 Billion by 2029 with a 12.5% CAGR. Key growth drivers and trends for 2022–2029

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to reach $10.55 billion by 2031, growing at a 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2031. Key insights into trends and growth factors

Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $2.71 billion by 2029.

Animal Genetics Market is projected to hit $9.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024. Discover the key trends driving this growth.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Research Summary:

Particular Details No. of Pages 265 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR 14.6 % Market Size (Value) $4.45 billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Offering Assays & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services By Technology Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Other Technologies By Application Blood Cancers

Lymphoma



Leukemia



Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia





Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia





Other Leukemia



Multiple Myeloma



Other Blood Cancers

Solid Tumors

(Note 1 : Other Leukemia include chronic myeloid leukemia, B-cell prolymphocytic leukemia, and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia)

(Note 2 : Other Blood Cancers include chronic myeloid leukemia, B-cell prolymphocytic leukemia, and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia) By Sample Type Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Sample Types By Customer Type Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations/Institutions Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Natera Inc (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation, (Japan), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Twist Bioscience Corporation (U.S.) and Invivoscribe Inc. (U.S.).

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1304/minimal-residual-disease-testing-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.