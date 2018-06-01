Minimalism had its moment. IL MAKIAGE believes that moment is over.

Instead, IL MAKIAGE speaks directly to the confident, successful women who are equal parts swagger and substance. Those with a "don't give a f*ck" attitude, who never apologize for being a woman.

According to Oran Holtzman, the company's Co-Founder and CEO, "the brand's distinctive DNA and "100% High Maintenance" message is not about wealth, possessions, or putting anyone else down, but rather about celebrating the powerful, intelligent, strong, driven women who know exactly what they're worth, and demand to be treated accordingly. We spent the last five years developing products that would live up to her high standards."

Together with millions of women, IL MAKIAGE is pushing back on the minimalism trend of recent years, with a message that says being a bold makeup lover and feminist are not mutually exclusive.

In June, IL MAKIAGE will unveil its MAXIMALIST MAKEUP line with the 100% High Maintenance campaign that aims to provoke and stop people in their tracks. Billboards with bold imagery and even stronger headlines will embody the brand's daring, sarcastic, cheeky tone and take over New York City.

About IL MAKIAGE

In 2013, two entrepreneurs, a millennial brother-sister duo, discovered an American treasure — proprietary formulations for professional makeup that were used for decades by some of the most renowned celebrities and professional makeup artists, but remained unavailable to millions of women with equally high standards.

With this focus, they embarked on a five year mission to painstakingly extend this treasure into a full line of makeup products with uncompromising attention to detail.

IL MAKIAGE teamed up with hundreds of professional makeup artists and committed to only launch a product when they were certain it was distinctly superior to any product they had ever used.

A few months ago, the company received a significant capital investment from the Growth Fund of L Catterton, the world's largest consumer-focused private equity firm, to support IL MAKIAGE's push into the US market.

They are launching the brand in June 2018 as a prestige DTC online makeup brand, supported by innovative boutiques designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects. The first store is now open in NYC at 490 Broadway.

