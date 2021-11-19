Minimally Invasive Approach Diminishes the Need for Arm Pump Surgery

Athletic trainers, team physicians and the athletes themselves should know this option exists. Dr. McGinley and his team are holding an educational webinar on November 30 th to outline the procedure and discuss its benefits. Highlights include:

What causes "Arm Pump"?

Forearm exertional compartment syndrome, otherwise known as "arm pump", can impede the ability to grip handlebars and remain competitive. Arm pump is an inflow/outflow problem of blood in the forearm muscles. The forearms are made up of several groups of muscles responsible for the gripping motion of the finger and hands. As the forearm muscles contract, they become enlarged and engorged. The contracting muscles compress the veins causing swelling and increased pressure in the muscles. Arm pump is caused by restriction of blood leaving the forearm.

How is MVP Treatment different?

Dr. McGinley uses advanced MRI, ultrasound and CT imaging to identify the exact site of compression. He then injects botulinum toxin (commonly known as BOTOX) into small segments of muscle that are compressing blood flow. The muscles are locally paralyzed allowing blood flow to resume normally. "MVP Treatment is much less invasive than traditional surgical remedies, has a much shorter recovery time and less associated risk. The patient is able to walk out of the office immediately after the procedure is completed," reports Dr. McGinley.

When suffering from severe arm pump, many racers think they must quit racing or undergo an invasive surgery with significant downtime. Thanks to this new and innovative approach, there is a better option.

To learn more, go to www.mvptreatment.com.

Contact: Xerina Reyes, [email protected]

SOURCE The McGinley Clinic

