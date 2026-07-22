MiniMed Flex™ Now Available to Medicare and Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced that Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries now have access to the MiniMed Flex™ system with its latest sensor portfolio. This milestone now makes the company's smallest and only app-controlled insulin pump system available to more people living with diabetes. Designed to fit more naturally into everyday life, MiniMed Flex™ helps reduce the daily burden of diabetes management so people can focus more on the moments that matter to them.

MiniMed Flex™ system

MiniMed Flex™ is about half the size* of previous MiniMed pumps and roughly the size of two stacked insulin vials, offering a sleek, compact design while still holding 300 units of insulin. Powered by the same SmartGuard™ technology of the MiniMed™ 780G system, this system automatically adjusts insulin delivery every five minutes, day and night.

The expanded availability is especially meaningful given the strong outcomes Medicare beneficiaries have achieved with the same SmartGuard™ technology that powers MiniMed Flex™. Real-world evidence presented at the 86th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions found that Medicare beneficiaries using the MiniMed™ 780G system exceeded ADA-recommended glycemic targets, highlighting the potential impact of making this technology available to more people.1**

"Managing diabetes is relentless — and no one should have to do it without the best tools available," said Que Dallara, chief executive officer, MiniMed. "Ensuring Medicare access to MiniMed Flex™ is about making sure more people can benefit from technology that fits into daily life and takes some of the burden off their shoulders. Everyone deserves that regardless of age."

"The biggest difference with MiniMed Flex is that diabetes doesn't demand my attention as often," said Charlie Saxe, MiniMed Flex™ User. "The pump stays tucked away, I manage everything through the app, and the system works quietly in the background. It gives me more confidence and lets me focus on my life instead of constantly thinking about my diabetes."

In the U.S., the MiniMed Flex™ system is currently available with the Simplera Sync™ sensor and will be available with the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott, later this summer.

For more information, reimbursement support, or to order the MiniMed Flex™ system, visit www.minimed.com/flex.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

*Pump dimensions on File – IFU Labeling. Overall size related to volume.

**Due to inherent real-world data limitations, caution is advised when attempting to extrapolate these results to new patients. There could be significant differences.

McVean J., et al. Medicare Beneficiaries with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Using the MiniMed™ 780G System Exceeds Glycemic Targets. Presented at: 86th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; June 5-8, 2026; New Orleans, LA. Poster 1863-P.

SOURCE MiniMed