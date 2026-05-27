MiniMed to Showcase MiniMed Flex™ and MiniMed Go™ at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

Following this week's launch of MiniMed Go™, MiniMed will bring hands-on demonstrations of the system and new clinical data

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced an overview of its upcoming presence at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) Scientific Sessions in New Orleans June 5-8. The meeting marks MiniMed's first U.S. diabetes congress since becoming a standalone public company — and the first to feature its newest generation of technology designed to give people with diabetes more freedom every day.

At ADA, MiniMed will showcase technology designed to reduce the daily burden of diabetes while delivering strong clinical outcomes. From advanced automation to smaller, more intuitive designs, the company continues to focus on one simple idea: to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

In addition to its latest innovations, MiniMed will present emerging clinical data demonstrating the real-world impact of its connected solutions, including the impact of its recently refreshed sensor portfolio.

Attendees will also have hands-on opportunities to explore the highly anticipated MiniMed Flex™ system, a next-generation screenless, smartphone-controlled pump with real-time SmartGuard™ automation, and MiniMed Go™, the smart insulin pen system that remembers, reminds and recommends.

MiniMed Sponsored Events

The following symposia will feature discussions with MiniMed and independent speakers. Details are as follows:

Product Theater titled "MiniMed: Introducing new insulin delivery systems" will showcase the MiniMed Go™ and MiniMed Flex™ systems, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT in Theater B, featuring Anuj Bhargava, MD, MBA, CDCES, FACP, FACE CEO & Medical Director Iowa Diabetes and Johan Jendle, MD PhD Professor of Medicine Institute of Medical Sciences, Örebro University, Director for the Diabetes Endocrinology and Metabolism Research Center.

Learning Byte titled "Better days and nights with MiniMed" by Robert Vigersky, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, MiniMed, on Sunday, June 7 at 11:00-11:20 a.m. CT, Exhibition Hall at Booth #927.

Exhibit (Booth #1406) featuring interactive components focused on diabetes technology, clinical outcomes and support offerings for HCPs and patients, including a showcase of our product pipeline with the MiniMed Go™ and MiniMed Flex™ system.

Scientific Presentations

The following poster presentations showcase the work of MiniMed employees and independent investigators using MiniMed devices in their research. Posters will be on display in the Poster Hall and attendees can view them throughout the conference.

"Expanding the Use of Automated Insulin Delivery in Puerto Rico, from Type 1 to Type 2 Diabetes" – poster (1856-P) by Matias Castro, Principal Medical Science Liaison Specialist, MiniMed, LATAM & Canada, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Three-Year Sustainability of Glycemic Outcomes in Latin American Users of the MiniMed™ 780G System" – poster (1857-P) by Matias Castro, Principal Medical Science Liaison Specialist, MiniMed, LATAM & Canada, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"MiniMed™ 780G System Users with Spanish Or English Language Settings Achieve Similar Glycemic Outcomes" – poster (1854-P) by Jessica Cardin, MS, RD, LD/N, Diabetes Evidence Strategy Manager, MiniMed, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Sustained Glycemic Outcomes with Reduction in Burden: MiniMed™ 780G System Outcomes are Met and Sustained in Children over a 3-year Period" – poster (1855-P) by Jessica Cardin, MS, RD, LD/N, Diabetes Evidence Strategy Manager, MiniMed, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Medicaid Beneficiaries with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Achieve ADA-Recommended Glycemic Targets Using the MiniMed™ 780G System" – poster (1862-P) by Jennifer McVean, MD, Sr. Medical Director, MiniMed, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Medicare Beneficiaries with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Using the MiniMed™ 780G System Exceed Glycemic Targets" – poster (1863-P) by Jennifer McVean, MD, Sr. Medical Director, MiniMed, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Glycemic Benefits with the MiniMed™ 780G System are Observed Across a Range of C-peptide Levels in People with Type 2 Diabetes (PwT2D)" – poster (1866-P) by Anders Carlson, MD, International Diabetes Center, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Real-World Performance of the MiniMed™780G Advanced Hybrid Closed-loop System with the Newly Introduced Instinct™ Sensor in the United States" – poster (1891-P) by John J. Shin, PhD, MBA, Sr. Clinical Research Director, MiniMed, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Successful and Safe Updates by Firmware Over-the-Air of Software Systems and Interchanging Continuous Glucose Sensors of the MiniMed 780G System" – poster (1870-P) by Ohad Cohen, MD, Sr. Medical Affairs Director, MiniMed, and Amir Tirosh, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Performance of the New 15-day Instinct Sensor Compared to the 7-day Simplera Sync™ Sensor when used with the MiniMed™ 780G System- A Randomized Controlled Study" – poster (1894-P) by Ohad Cohen, MD, Sr. Medical Affairs Director, MiniMed, and Amir Tirosh, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University, on Saturday, June 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"The Impact of On-Time and Late Bolusing on Postprandial Glycaemic Control in MiniMed 780G System Users: A Real-World Analysis of Over 389,796 Meals" – poster (2885-LB) by John J. Shin, PhD, MBA, Sr. Clinical Research Director, MiniMed, on Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"MiniMed™ 780G Delivers Morning Euglycemia Regardless of Bedtime Glucose Levels" – poster (2882-LB) by Matias Castro, Principal Medical Science Liaison Specialist, MiniMed, LATAM & Canada, on Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"In Silico Development and Clinical Validation of a Full Closed-Loop (FCL) Algorithm" – poster (2883-LB) by Benyamin Grosman, PhD, Sr. Distinguished Scientist, MiniMed, on Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

"Reduced Burden and Maintained Glycemic Control with MiniMed™ 780G System Recommended Optimal Settings in Users Who Do Not Employ Optional Sensor Glucose (SG) Alerts" –poster (2886-LB) by Toni L. Cordero, PhD, BCMAS, Sr. Medical Science Writing Program Manager, MiniMed, on Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

SOURCE MiniMed