Minimize Cybersecurity Risk and Relieve Overstretched Security Teams with Trend Micro Support and Service Bundles

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of Trend Micro Service One, consolidating its managed services to optimize enterprise threat management. The new services bundles, which can include premium support, an early warning service, Managed XDR and incident response, help customers prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats faster by supplementing internal resources.

The prevalence of cybersecurity threats and the dynamic threat landscape leave businesses vulnerable and put security experts in high demand to triage and investigate incidents.

According to Aaron Sherrill, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence[1], "Security teams are struggling to understand the right approach or strategy to employ to detect and respond to advanced threats. While most organizations have a plethora of security tools at their disposal, they are creating enormous amounts of data that must be explored and inspected. It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between the noise and indicators of serious threats – especially complex, distributed threats that operate low and slow to avoid detection."

Over half of Security Operations Center (SOC) teams feel overwhelmed by alerts and aren't confident in their abilities to prioritize or respond to these alerts, according to a recent Trend Micro survey. Outsourcing security management significantly lightens the workloads and saves businesses from catastrophic breaches.

"The weight of the world was felt by our security team as we work tirelessly to enable organization success in the digital transformation journey," said Andre Castleberry, cybersecurity manager of Hall County, Georgia. "Trend Micro's managed services have empowered our small team to manage risk and compliance at scale. Having threat experts support day-to-day detection and response for our security platform allows our employees to focus resources on serving our constituents."

Trend Micro's expert threat analysis and monitoring via its different services helps fortify business risk management plans. Managed threat detection and response across a complete security platform takes the burden of threat data triage off of stretched security teams, allowing internal resources to focus on business enablement.

"Security teams are stretched to the max while the business risk of cybersecurity continues to increase," said Wendy Moore, vice-president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "We want to help make our customers' lives easier while also minimizing their risk of attack. Providing better insight across the entire security platform, from product enablement, to risk monitoring and mitigation, to attack detection and response is one way we're doing that. Our proactive services that cross the threat lifecycle enables more advanced visibility and protection, helping businesses manage threats most effectively."

Enterprise security requires streamlined operations with a broader perspective, including better context to hunt, detect and contain threats to best manage the business risk introduced by cyber threats. Trend Micro's powerful cybersecurity platform detects malicious activities, with threat intelligence from various sources, helping catch threats faster and improve investigations, analysis, and response times, while eliminating pressure from the SOC team so they can focus on high value activities.

Leveraging Trend Micro's services adds business value by combining premium customer support with such options as:

Early Warning Service scans for early indicators of compromise and then alert customers of potential threats before they cause system harm.

scans for early indicators of compromise and then alert customers of potential threats before they cause system harm. Incident Response provides expert resources in case of a critical, active attack.

provides expert resources in case of a critical, active attack. Managed Detection and Response monitors alerts and logs across the entire environment, identifying and investigating events and providing ongoing threat expertise.

Trend Micro is committed to supporting customers through their digital transformation journey, supporting internal resources, so customers get the most out of their security platform.

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.



[1] 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence - The Continuing Evolution of Managed Detection and Response Services, June 2020.

