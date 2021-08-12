Minimize Ultrafast Pulse Spreading with Low Group Delay Dispersion Optics Manufactured by Edmund Optics®

BARRINGTON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, now internally manufactures short pulse optics with low group delay dispersion (GDD) out of Edmund Optics Florida, formerly known as Quality Thin Films (QTF). These optics minimize chromatic aberration and pulse spreading in ultrafast laser systems, resulting in higher peak powers.

Before being acquired by Edmund Optics, Quality Thin Films (QTF), a leading laser optics manufacturer, had the ability to design and coat low GDD optics, though they lacked the metrology required to verify the specifications. Customer feedback showed that the optics performed well, but this could not be confirmed in-house. Edmund Optics uses white light interferometers and an in-house ultrafast laser to measure GDD, allowing measurement of these challenging optics to verify their performance in real environments.

Low GDD optics from Edmund Optics Florida are measured before they are shipped, guaranteeing GDD specifications from 250 to 3,200 nm within +- 10 fs². Whether you require low GDD mirrors, filters, or other ultrafast optics, Edmund Optics has the manufacturing and metrology technology to create a solution for you.

Edmund Optics Florida excels in manufacturing a wide variety of laser optics including laser crystals, high laser-induced damage threshold optics, and now low GDD optics. Learn more about the facility here.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

