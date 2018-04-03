Minimizer Releases Floor Mats for Cascadia 116 & 126

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep up with demand, Minimizer has released Custom Molded Floor Mats that fit the new Freightliner Cascadia 116 and 126.

"Cascadias are among the most popular trucks on the road, and with Freightliner releasing these two new models in 2018, we have our bases covered," Minimizer CEO and Chief Visionary Craig Kruckeberg said.

Minimizer Floor Mats fitting the 2018 Cascadia 116 & 126 with automatic transmission

The 116 and 126 models feature a different cab interior than their 113 and 125 counterparts, necessitating Floor Mats that fit the newer models.

"Freightliner continues to make the Cascadia 113 and 125, so we now offer Floor Mats for every Cascadia on the road," Kruckeberg said.

To see the new Floor Mat kits, visit www.minimizer.com.

"We want every truck on the road to be outfitted with Minimizer Floor Mats," Kruckeberg said. "That may be a pipe dream, but if we didn't dream at least a little, we wouldn't be where we are today."

About Minimizer

Leveraging more than 30 years of manufacturing expertise at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Minimizer is not just the leader in poly semi truck fenders: We invented the category. Minimizer poly fenders and integrated bracket kits are nearly indestructible and are guaranteed for life.

Our research and development team constantly "tests and tortures" each of our products to make sure what goes on, in or is used to fix the truck meets the rigors of our tough industry.

We also manufacture industry-leading light kits, mud flaps, tool boxes, tire masks, work benches and other accessories. Our most recent innovations include the ONLY Custom Molded Floor Mats in the world for semi trucks, the revolutionary 'whole body' Minimizer Truck Seat System, and the recently released Long Haul Series Mattress.

Minimizer has been family owned and operated for three generations. The company manufactures its products in the USA and makes everything tough enough to please tough people in a tough industry.

For more information or to contact a Minimizer distributor, call us at (800) 248-3855 or visit our website or email us at info@minimizer.com.

