Minimizing Complications of Thyroid Surgery: Avoid the Low-Volume Thyroid Surgeon

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyroid Disease Awareness Month (January) is a pivotal time for raising awareness about the pros and cons of thyroid surgery—one of the most common operations performed in the US. Unfortunately, about 20% of patients having a thyroid operation have something go wrong, resulting in a less than desirable outcome.

Thyroid surgery, or thyroidectomy, is typically performed on individuals dealing with thyroid growths, thyroid nodules, thyroid cancers, or overall enlargements of the thyroid gland which are called goiters. Too little thyroid hormone production—called hypothyroidism—is usually not an indication for thyroid surgery. But too much thyroid hormone production (hyperthyroidism) is occasionally treated with thyroid surgery.

The relatively high rate of undesirable outcomes stems from the fact that thyroid surgery is highly technical, but many surgeons with little or no specific training are performing this operation. In the US, it is estimated that 80% of thyroid surgery is performed by surgeons who perform less than 10 thyroid operations per year. As predicted, the outcomes for these patients are not as good, with complication rates up to 10 times higher and cure rates for cancer often being up to 25% lower. Thyroid surgery, like most things in life, has better outcomes and higher cure rates when performed by surgeons who do more than 100 of these operations per year.

Dr. Gary Clayman, Founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida emphasizes, "Our mission has always been to provide the highest standard of care for patients. Choosing a very high-volume thyroid surgeon is pivotal in ensuring successful outcomes and minimizing complications, but unfortunately, most people don't do their homework and simply go to the 'local guy' they were referred to. Our thyroid surgeons perform thyroid surgery only—they don't do any other type of surgery."

Understanding Thyroid Surgery:

Thyroid surgery typically involves removal of half or the entire thyroid gland, depending on the size of the problem and the disease that is being treated. Like all operations, there are potential complications, but these can be decreased to almost zero when the operation is performed by a thyroid surgeon who performs hundreds of thyroid operations per year.

With this article for Thyroid Disease Awareness Month, the Clayman Thyroid Center and its world-renowned surgeons hope to educate the public and encourage them to take control of their thyroid health. Dr. Rashmi Roy, widely recognized as the "Goiter Guru" on YouTube, adds, "Informed decisions about who will be your surgeon is the first step toward optimal thyroid health. Education empowers individuals to make choices that positively impact their lives."

Common Complications of Thyroid Surgery:

The four parathyroid glands live on the back side of the thyroid and control the amount of calcium in the bones and blood. The most common complication following thyroid surgery is hypoparathyroidism which occurs when these tiny glands are damaged. As many as 80% of patients undergoing thyroid surgery will experience this problem resulting in low blood calcium problems for weeks or months---or even for their lifetime in 5% of cases. During a thyroidectomy, it is imperative to identify and preserve all the parathyroid glands. Unfortunately, this is difficult to do, with most low-experienced surgeons being unable to find and preserve these tiny glands. Again, multiple medical publications have shown that low-volume surgeons experience this complication as much as ten times more frequently than high-volume thyroid surgeons. Scar Formation: A visible and unsightly scar is often a concern for patients undergoing thyroidectomy. Although the appearance of scars varies from person to person, experienced and skilled thyroid surgeons employ techniques to minimize scarring and promote optimal healing. High-volume thyroid surgeons typically use a plastic surgery type of closure, which helps to ensure a scar that is not visible once completely healed. Dr. Roy has released several YouTube videos about the strategic placement of the incisions and how well the scars heal.



The ultimate in scar outcomes is to avoid an incision in the neck altogether. Only a few surgeons offer robotic thyroid surgery, which hides the incisions in the arm pits. The highest volume robotic thyroid surgeon in the US is Dr. Hyunsuk Suh, Medical Director of the Robotic Thyroid Surgery Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. He performs state-of-the-art robotic thyroid surgery exclusively which leaves behind no neck scar and states: "Robotic thyroid surgery offers the potential for zero scars on their neck, providing patients with both medical and cosmetic benefits."

Choosing the Right Thyroid Surgeon:

When selecting a thyroid surgeon, do your homework! Dr. Roy created a video to guide you in questions to ask your potential thyroid surgeon. You should also consider:

Conclusion:

As we observe Thyroid Disease Awareness Month, it is crucial to prioritize thyroid health and informed decision-making. If you have thyroid cancer, thyroid nodules or another type of thyroid disease, surgery may be necessary – but keep in mind there are steps you can take to minimize the complications, and they begin with choosing an expert thyroid surgeon.

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses, and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest-volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

