MiniMoves Introduces MiniKūb: Fast, Affordable Shipping for Personal Effects Across the U.S. and Around the Globe

HILLSIDE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMoves Inc. is proud to announce the launch of MiniKūb, a flexible new shipping solution designed to meet growing demand for fast, affordable, small-scale domestic and international relocation of professional gear and personal effects.

MiniKub Shipping MiniKub Reuse Your Container

MiniKūb brings a modern approach to moving; ideal for individuals and families relocating overseas, students moving between states, or corporate transferees and interns with limited items to ship. Whether you are sending clothing, personal items, or essential gear, MiniKūb delivers a flat-rate, doorstep-to-doorstep solution without the traditional moving minimum weights, long transit times, and prohibitive cost.

"MiniKūb is a game changer for ultra-small moves." said Scott Ferree, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MiniMoves, Inc. "It's fast, affordable, and easy to use. If you have too much to fit in the car or more than you want to drag through the airport and clear through customs, MiniKūb was built for that moment"

Unlike traditional relocation services, which often come with high weight minimums and long transit times, MiniKūb offers simple flat-rate pricing based on container size and city pairs. The product line includes three container shapes that are stronger than a box, lighter than a crate, and optimized for handling by FedEx Air, our transportation provider for this fast, reliable service.

Customers can complete the entire transaction online at the MiniKūb Shopify™ site. They receive the empty MiniKūb container(s) at their home or office, pack their items securely, and schedule a pickup with just a few clicks. It is an easy, reliable, and cost-effective way to move what matters most.

This new offering is especially valuable for:

International Transferees with advance air shipments for essential items and supplies





with advance air shipments for essential items and supplies College Students moving items to or from their dorm rooms





moving items to or from their dorm rooms Corporate Interns or Temporary Work Assignments when personal items are all they need to move





when personal items are all they need to move Seasonal Visitors when there is just too much to fit in the car or take through the airport

"MiniKūb enhances our ability to serve small shipment customers who present a wide range of needs," said John Alianello, President & COO of MiniMoves. "Whether it's a student shipping their belongings to campus, or a family relocating abroad with select, critical, time-sensitive items, MiniKūb offers flexible, user-friendly service that simplifies the moving experience. And if their shipment needs are bigger, MiniMoves and MM Worldwide deliver the industry's best service for larger moves."

You can choose from any MiniKūb's Flat Rate Shipping Options for Continental US and International Destinations. Visit minikub.com to learn more. Place and order and you will receive our custom shipping containers with instructions. Pack your items into the MiniKūb, schedule a pickup online, and we take care of the rest. Whether you are moving within the United States or moving abroad, MiniKūb has a solution for you.

About MiniMoves® and MM Worldwide

MiniMoves, Inc. is a nationwide, full-service household goods mover specializing in small shipments. Its international division, MM Worldwide, provides complete international relocation services by land, sea, or air, including customs clearance, and door-to-door delivery. MiniMoves® has earned a BBB A+ Rating, ATA ProMover certification, and national recognition for service excellence. MiniMoves® is also honored to be featured in a PBS documentary, Viewpoint, hosted by Dennis Quaid! See it on your local PBS station or watch it here now!

For information, contact: Maria Pavletic, Director of Marketing, 708-273-5402 , [email protected]

SOURCE MiniMoves Inc. and MM Worldwide, A Division of MiniMoves Inc.