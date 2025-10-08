MiniMoves Launches AI-Powered Virtual Assistants

HILLSIDE, Ill., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMoves®, the moving industry's leader in small move solutions, is excited to announce the launch of multiple AI-powered virtual assistants to enhance customer support and responsiveness around the clock. This advanced technology ensures that no customer inquiry goes unanswered, even outside of business hours, on weekends, or during holidays.

24/7 Help Starts Here.

Now celebrating 34 years of service, MiniMoves has pioneered many of the full-service moving industry's best practices to support customers with limited items to send—the most underserved customer segment in state-to-state relocation. Embracing the capabilities of AI is a continuation of the customer-focused, innovative approach that has been at the core of the company's success.

"MiniMoves was founded to support customers with smaller moves - whether just a few items or an entire apartment - by delivering a high-quality, affordable moving experience," said Jack Arslanian, CEO and Founder of MiniMoves. "Through the use of AI, we've strengthened our ability to connect quickly, guide clearly, and help customers at a time that meets their schedule, even if that's at midnight."

The Virtual Assistants, powered by Supermove – a leading technology and software developer for the moving industry – are groundbreaking in this space. We're proud to partner with MiniMoves by implementing this innovative technology that ensures they can connect with every customer who is curious about their creative small move solutions," added Wonjun Jeong, CEO of Supermove.

The addition of the AI Virtual Assistants strengthens MiniMoves' customer-centric reputation, offering their users even more flexibility to engage with the company wherever they are in their relocation journey.

We're able to guide customers with move planning resources and interactive FAQs, help them adjust their inventory or change their move dates, along with a wide range of customer support functions," said John Alianello, President and COO at MiniMoves. "Our AI assistants serve as an always-available resource to help MiniMoves' customers worldwide".

For new customers, the assistant walks them through key steps in the move planning and quoting process, collecting essential information for timely and efficient follow-up by the MiniMoves sales team. Customers can explore service options, ask questions about packing and temporary storage, and even receive recommendations on how to save money on their move.

Virtual assistants are not replacing the human interaction delivered by MiniMoves' talented staff of moving consultants. "Personal interaction and support from our caring team members is one of the things customers love about their MiniMoves experience," says Scott Ferree, SVP of Sales and Marketing. "However, for some customers, the only time they get to explore moving is after the kids are asleep or when they are off work late at night. Now, MiniMoves is available anytime they need us."

In addition to interstate moving, MiniMoves operates MM Worldwide, offering international relocation solutions for all shipment sizes across all transportation modes. From overseas shipping and customs clearance to door-to-door delivery, MM Worldwide supports both individual and corporate international relocations.

About MiniMoves ®

MiniMoves is a licensed interstate full-service household goods mover for individual consumers, corporations, and relocation management companies, offering affordable, reliable, customer-focused small shipment services. Founded in 1991, the company is renowned for its innovative approach, offering personalized solutions without a minimum weight or shipment size requirement. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, strong social media reviews, and a network of trusted partners nationwide, MiniMoves has built a reputation for delivering high-quality moving experiences.

For information or to request a quote, visit https://minimoves.com or contact Maria Pavletic, Director of Marketing at 708-273-5402.

SOURCE MiniMoves Inc.