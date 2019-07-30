Minimum Investment Increases to $900,000 and 1,800,000 Effective November 21, 2019

The increased minimum investment amount is one of the most significant changes made by the rule published on July 24 th . EB-5 projects outside of high unemployment areas known as a Targeted Employment Area ("TEA") will require an investment of $1,800,000 – an increase from $1,000,000. Future adjustments to the minimum investment amounts for both TEA and non-TEA EB-5 investments will be tied to inflation and will occur every five years.

States currently designate certified targeted employment areas and each state can designate census tracts that qualify as TEAs; however, the designation will be the responsibility of the Department of Homeland and Security (DHS) starting in November. The DHS will make TEA designations directly based on new requirements in the regulation which limit the creation of census tract - based TEAs. Many EB-5 projects that currently qualify under the guidelines for the $500,000 investment level will likely not qualify for TEA designation under the new rule. Subsequently, the investment amount for these EB-5 projects could increase from $500,000 to $1,800,000.

"An investment amount of that level will greatly inhibit the EB-5 Program to compete with residency and citizenship programs worldwide," said Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a leading EB-5 regional center. "This will drastically affect the amount of direct foreign investment into the U.S. economy through the EB-5 Program. While there are some much-needed reform measures within the rule update, the investment threshold at this level will likely cause the program to all but cease to exist."

