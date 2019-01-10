Mining Collectors Market to Gain a Massive Growth of US$ 10,681.1 Mn by 2027- Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The FMI research report titled "Mining Collectors Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2027" examines the mining collectors market and offers insights for the next nine years. Based on the findings specified in the report, among the product types, xanthates accounts for more than half the market share and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Mining of sulfide ores is considered as a major application area for mining collectors of important minerals such as copper, gold, zinc, lead and silver. On the basis of ore type, the sulfide ore segment is pegged to be a significant ore type segment. The sales of mining collectors are expected to be valued at US$ 682.3 Mn by the end of 2018. China is projected to account for a value share of 29.8% in the global mining collectors market by 2018 end. The market in the country is anticipated to remain prominent throughout the forecast period.

Mining Collectors Market: Dynamics

Mining collectors are used in the froth flotation process as mineral collectors. Mining collectors are also used for the recovery of heavy metal sulfides from ores. They are commonly used for the extraction of gold, copper and other metals. The average metal ore grade has decreased significantly in the past few years, which led to the exploration of new mines with targeted regions. This has been driving the growth of the mining collectors market.

Increasing mineral extraction activities, coupled with the rising demand for metals, non-metals and stones, are boosting the overall demand for mining collectors in mining applications. Moreover, mining and exploration companies are concentrating on extracting minerals from underground mines rather than open-pit mines to reach mineral-rich resources deep inside the earth. The ores extracted from deep down require reagents for further processing, which is expected to fuel the growth of the overall mining collectors market.

China to Witness Noteworthy Growth in the Global Mining Collectors Market

From a regional perspective, China is expected to be a significant region in the global mining collectors market during the forecast period. Gold mining in China has also been increasing significantly in the recent past, which is further expected to drive the market growth. Latin America, followed by APEC (Asia Pacific excluding China), is estimated to account for significant growth in the mining collectors market. Government and mining firms in developing countries of Latin America such as Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Mexico are focusing on tapping mineral resources through mining to drive the economic growth of the respective countries and subsequently, maximize development.

Latin America is expected to register 5.5% growth in the mining collectors market from 2018 to 2027. The Middle East and Africa region is also forecast to witness steady growth in demand for precious metals such as gold and platinum, which is estimated to drive the growth of precious metals mining activity and thus, fuel the growth of the mining collectors market.

Global Mining Collectors Market Analysis by Product Type

The xanthates segment is expected to be a prominent product type in the global mining collectors market. In terms of value, the segment is expected to account for ~US$ 372 Mn by the end of 2027. While dithiophosphates and dithiocarbamates segments account for low shares compared to the xanthates segment, they are expected to register high year-on-year growth in the coming years.

Global Mining Collectors Market Analysis by Ore

By ore type, the sulfide ore segment is a key consumer of mining collectors and is expected to register a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Traditionally used for sulfide-ores, collectors are rapidly gaining traction for the beneficiation of non-sulfide ores such as iron ores. The shifting trend can be attributed to the degradation of ore quality and increasing demand for high-grade metals.

Mining Collectors Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of mining collectors include China-based players such as QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent Co., Ltd, , Tieling Flotation Reagents Co., Ltd, Hainan Huarong Chemical Co., Ltd, Yantai Humon Chemical Auxiliary Co. Ltd. and prominent global players such as Coogee Chemicals, SNF FloMin Inc., Orica Ltd, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC and CTC Mining Senmin International Limited (Pty) Ltd.

