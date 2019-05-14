Mining Compliance Solutions at Longwall USA 2019

High levels of respirable dust and quartz can cause visibility and other health and safety issues to mine workers. DUSTGRIP ® dust suppressants have been formulated to:

Reduce the generation of airborne particulate matter from mines, roads, stockpiles, rail hauls, construction sites, quarries and other areas where air-born dust is a problem

by reducing levels of airborne dust and quartz Have a cumulative effect so they are longer lasting with lower maintenance cost when compared to water alone

Designed to consolidate and stabilize unstable ground, as well as seal against water ingress, MINETECH™ Ground Control Agents feature:

Good penetration into small cracks and fissures

High adhesive strength

Outstanding mechanical properties and flexibility to be an effective ground consolidation and stabilization tool

Fluid instability, sticky soaps, bacteria and corrosion can all be a risk to equipment and workers, QUINTOLUBRIC® 818-02 has been developed as a 100% synthetic true solution that:

Triples filter life through superior fluid dynamics and improved system cleanliness

through superior fluid dynamics and improved system cleanliness Reduces bacteria keeping systems free of corrosion and plugged filters

keeping systems free of corrosion and plugged filters Is compatible with all commonly used longwall fluids for easy conversion

Quaker's full mining portfolio of compliance solutions, (https://www.quakerchem.com/wp-content/uploads/brochures-and-manuals/mining/mining_product_brochure.pdf),ranging from dust suppressants, ground control agents and longwall fluids to fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, gear lubricants and greases, will be featured at Longwall USA 2019 - Booth 528 (https://www.quakerchem.com/events/longwall-2019/) from May 20 to 22 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Quaker Chemical Corporation:

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others.

For more than 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process, knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit quakerchem.com to learn more.

