Mining Compliance Solutions at The Bluefield Coal Show 2019

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) will be showcasing how its DUSTGRIP® Dust Suppressants, and MINETECH™ Ground Control Agents, support a safer mining work environment and offer compliance solutions at the 2019 Bluefield Coal Show, September 11th - September 13th 2019, in Bluefield WV, USA. (http://www.bluefieldchamber.com/bluefield-coal-show).

In alignment with complying with the Mine, Safety, and Health Administration's (MSHA's) regulations that lowered the level of respirable dust from 2.0 mg/m3 to 1.5 mg/m3, Quaker Houghton offers DUSTGRIP®, a family of dust suppressant products, that includes a solid material product, DUSTGRIP® JFP-95 (https://home.quakerhoughton.com/wp-content/uploads/pdf/industry/mining/bro_MSHA_Dust_Suppression_DUSTGRIP_JFP-95_EN_AM.pdf).

This product:

Reduces the generation of airborne particulate matter from mines, roads, stockpiles, rail hauls, construction sites, quarries and other areas where air-born dust is a problem

Support site safety for workers by effectively lowering levels of respirable coal mine dust, and quartz

Allows for localized application of dust suppressant, so the mine can treat the area where there is a respirable dust or quartz issue, instead of treating the entire mine, lowering costs

Designed to consolidate and stabilize unstable ground, as well as seal against water ingress, MINETECH™ Ground Control Agents feature:

Good penetration into small cracks and fissures for ground consolidation and stabilization, in the event of fractured and unstable ground

High adhesive strength

Outstanding mechanical properties and flexibility to be an effective ground consolidation and stabilization tool

Quaker Houghton's full mining portfolio of compliance solutions, (https://home.quakerhoughton.com/wp-content/uploads/pdf/industry/mining/bro_mining_core_products_EN_AM.pdf)),ranging from dust suppressants, ground control agents and longwall fluids to fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, gear lubricants and greases, will be featured at the 2019 Bluefield Coal Show from September 11th – 13th at the Brushfork Armory Civic Center in Bluefield WV - Booth 207.

