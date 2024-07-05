Mining Disrupt Miami 2024: FBOX Highlights Sustainable Solutions with Immersion Cooling Technology

MIAMI, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FBOX, the liquid cooling master in the cryptocurrency mining industry, proudly announced its return to the spotlight at the Mining Disrupt Miami 2024. The event marked the debut of FBOX's groundbreaking product series, featuring innovative liquid cooling solutions.

Unveiling the Future of Mining Technology

FBOX captivated the audience with its liquid cooling solutions, designed to revolutionize the efficiency and sustainability of cryptocurrency mining. Its advanced cooling technologies are set to redefine industry standards, offering enhanced performance and energy savings for mining enterprises worldwide.

Real Data Center Container on Stage

FBOX's exhibit also featured a fully operational data center container, showcasing its commitment to modular mining solutions and remote-control abilities. This offers a scalable and flexible solution for mining operations in diverse environments such as high temperature, high humidity, and dusty environments.

The event provided an ideal platform for FBOX to engage with industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts. The response to FBOX's new product series was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees expressing keen interest in the potential of these technologies to transform the mining landscape.

"We are thrilled to return to Mining Disrupt," said Vincent Hong, Sales Director of FBOX. "Our new immersion and hydro cooling solutions, represent our commitment to driving efficiency, sustainability, and scalability in the cryptocurrency mining industry. We are excited about the future and the opportunities these technologies will bring to our clients and partners."

About FBOX

FBOX is a pioneer in the immersion cooling industry, with an enthusiastic team of engineers, devoted to taking immersion liquid cooling to the next level. The company specializes in providing stable, wide-range overclocking and highly compatible heat dissipation solutions for challenging environments, including areas with high temperatures, humidity, and dust. The company's comprehensive services encompass design, manufacturing, transportation, deployment, maintenance, and operation of immersion liquid cooling systems. FBOX also collaborates closely with data centers, cryptocurrency, energy storage, and EV charging sectors, and strives for peak efficiency and hashrate performance.

For the commonwealth of friends, the next generation, and the environment, the company thrives to reduce carbon footprints and stay environmentally friendly, as it uses and recycles clean energy thus creating a better, more sustainable, and cost-effective future for clients and partners.

