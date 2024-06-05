Mining Drills Market size is set to grow by USD 6.43 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in demand for precious metals to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining drills market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.52% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mining drills market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Hydraulic breakers, Rock breakers, Crawler drills, and Rotary drills), Application (Surface mining drills and Underground mining drills), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Boart Longyear Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Geodrill Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Matrix Design Group LLC, Metso Outotec Corp., Murray and Roberts Holdings Ltd., Robit Plc, ROCKMORE International Inc., Sandvik AB, Sulzer Ltd., TEI Rock Drills, and Universal Field Robots

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The mining drills market is experiencing growth due to the mining industry's shift towards automation. Automation reduces costs, improves productivity, and ensures safety. Mine owners collect data on mining equipment's performance, optimizing resources and minimizing environmental impacts.

Electricity savings from automation offset costs and reduce carbon footprints. Off-grid power solutions further decrease diesel generator usage, aligning with stricter carbon emission norms.

The Mining Drills market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on advanced technology and efficiency. Markets for Mining Drills include Coal, Metals, and Rare Earths. Raw materials like Gold, Copper, and Minerals are in high demand, driving the need for more drilling operations. Suppliers offer various types of drills, such as Rotary Drills and Surface Drills, to meet the demands of different mining projects.

The use of advanced technologies like Artificially Intelligent drilling systems and Concept Drills is increasing. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable mining practices is influencing the market, with companies investing in more environmentally friendly drilling methods. Overall, the Mining Drills market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for raw materials and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Market Challenges

The global mining drills market is experiencing a shift towards rental equipment due to their high cost. This trend is particularly prevalent in developed countries in MEA and the Americas, as well as in emerging markets like China and India . Mining companies are opting for weekly or monthly rentals to reduce the expense of purchasing new drills.





and . Mining companies are opting for weekly or monthly rentals to reduce the expense of purchasing new drills. The rental market's expansion in these countries is anticipated due to the high cost of acquiring new drills, increased borrowing costs, and the current economic climate. The rise of rental mining equipment may decrease the demand for new drills, especially for smaller projects, potentially driving market growth.





The Mining Drills market faces several challenges. Equipment maintenance is a significant issue, requiring regular checks and repairs to ensure optimal performance. The cost of raw materials and production is another challenge, as is the need to adapt to changing regulations and environmental concerns.





Additionally, the market is competitive, with many players vying for market share. Robotic drills and advanced technologies are transforming the industry, making it essential for companies to stay updated and innovative. The demand for minerals and metals continues to grow, putting pressure on drilling operations to increase efficiency and productivity. Overall, the Mining Drills market requires a strategic approach to address these challenges and remain competitive.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Hydraulic breakers

1.2 Rock breakers

1.3 Crawler drills

1.4 Rotary drills Application 2.1 Surface mining drills

2.2 Underground mining drills Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hydraulic breakers- The Mining Drills Market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing demand for mineral resources. Companies are investing in advanced drilling technologies to improve efficiency and productivity. Key players in the market include Sandvik, Atlas Copco, and Caterpillar. These companies offer a range of drilling solutions for various mining applications. The market is driven by factors such as infrastructure development, urbanization, and the growing need for raw materials in various industries. Despite challenges like regulatory issues and environmental concerns, the future looks promising for the Mining Drills Market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Mining Drills Market encompasses various types of drills used in the coal mining industry, including crawler drills and rock breakers. The concentration ratio of this market can be analyzed at the country-level to understand the competitive landscape. The demand possibility for mining drills is driven by the need for raw materials in the industry value chain, particularly in the production of steel and cement.

Downstream customers, such as construction and infrastructure sectors, also play a significant role in the market's future demand. Drivers for the mining drills market include M&A activity, energy-efficient equipment, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies.

However, regional conflicts and trade flows can pose challenges to the market's growth. The volume of production in the mining sector is a crucial factor influencing the demand for mining drills. Additionally, the use of hydraulic breakers and the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the industry are essential considerations.

Market Research Overview

The Mining Drills market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of drilling equipment used in various mining operations. These drills are essential for extracting minerals and resources from the earth. The market is driven by the increasing demand for minerals and metals in various industries, such as construction, manufacturing, and technology. Mining drills come in various types, including rotary drills, percussion drills, and pneumatic drills, each designed for specific mining applications.

The market is also influenced by factors such as technological advancements, government regulations, and economic conditions. The use of automation and remote-controlled drills is increasing, making mining operations more efficient and cost-effective. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for minerals and the adoption of advanced drilling technologies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Hydraulic Breakers



Rock Breakers



Crawler Drills



Rotary Drills

Application

Surface Mining Drills



Underground Mining Drills

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio