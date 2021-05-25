Mining Giant Vale S.A. Selects Nextracker to Supply Smart Solar Trackers for 766 MW Sol de Cerrado Solar Project in Brazil

The project will play a major role in Vale's efforts to achieve its corporate sustainability goals. Once operational, the Sol de Cerrado solar project will provide 13 percent of the company's total energy needs in Brazil and offset GHG Protocol Scope 2 emissions by up to 136,407 tons of CO 2 / year. The company plans to produce 100 percent of the energy needed for its Brazilian operations by 2025 and reach carbon neutrality across its global footprint by 2050.

"Our decision was based on Nextracker's proven performance after a thorough due diligence process," said Marco Braga, Vale's Global Procurement Director. "We are very confident of Nextracker's experience and the reliability of its products to support Vale in solving the challenges of this important project."

Nextracker's regional office in Brazil will support the project with engineering, commissioning, and asset management services as well as advanced data analytics for preventive maintenance. Installation crews will attend Nextracker's PowerworX Academy installer training program to learn best practices on site and at the company's training center in Sorocaba, São Paulo.

"Vale's Sol de Cerrado project is yet another example of how the mining industry is embracing renewables as a reliable source of generation to power operations and offset greenhouse gas emissions," said Alejo Lopez, Nextracker vice president of sales for Latin America. "We look forward to working closely with Vale and deploying our smart solar trackers and software to maximize plant performance while minimizing operational costs for the 30-year-plus lifetime of the plant."

The Sol de Cerrado project is the second major Brazilian market win for Nextracker this year and the latest addition to its growing portfolio in the country. The company also recently secured a contract to supply its bifacially optimized trackers to the 830 MW Janaúba solar project in Minas Gerais and is mining industry's solar tracker of choice in Australia.

Brazil is one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the Latin American region, due in part to its high irradiation levels and solar-friendly policies. The country has 7.4 gigawatts of cumulative solar installations to date. Minas Gerais is the top Brazilian state for solar power capacity in the nation.

See here to learn more about Nextracker's advanced wind engineering design and bifacial technology capabilities.

About Nextracker

Nextracker, a Flex company, is a leader in the renewable energy transition, providing critical yield-enhancing PV system technology, expertise and strategic services to capture the full value and maximize the efficiency of solar plants. Delivering the most comprehensive portfolio of intelligent solar tracker and control software solutions for solar power plants, Nextracker is transforming PV plant performance with smart technology, data monitoring and analysis services. For more information, please visit Nextracker and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vale S.A.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is a Brazilian multinational corporation focused on the metals, mining, and transportation sectors in Brazil and the world. The Company is also one of the largest logistics operators and manufacturers of iron ore, nickel, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and copper in the world. In addition to mining, Vale operates key transportation activity within Brazil including railways, ports, terminals and state-of-the-art infrastructure for energy and steel manufacturing. Vale operates in over 30 countries. For more information, go to www.vale.com.

SOURCE Nextracker