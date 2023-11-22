Mining Industry Analysis Report: Q2 2023 - Gold Increased to a 52-Week High Due to Banking Sector Worries

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Industry Analysis by Commodity Prices, Production Volumes, Projects and Capex, Regulatory Changes and Technology Advancements, Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a quarterly mining industry update, assessing the latest commodity trends by tracking commodity prices and global and company production for coal, iron ore, gold and copper.

Analysis is provided on project momentum, based on projects that advanced in this recent quarter. In addition, the report also provides a detailed analysis of development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company and development capital expenditure for leading miners.

The report also analyses impact of coronavirus on the global mining industry, digitization and ESG in mining. It further includes analyses of the end use sectors such as construction, automotive, electric vehicles, crude steel and coal-fired electricity generation.



Global coal production is expected to increase by 1.9% to 8.9Bnt in 2023. The majority of this growth will be driven by China, India and Russia. In recent years, China has made efforts to reduce the environmental impact of coal mining, including stricter regulations and increased investment in clean technologies. India's coal production is expected to remain robust in 2023 with 6.2% growth to 947.4Mt, helped by the government's push to reduce dependency on imports.



During the second quarter of 2023, the commodities market experienced significant fluctuations. In April, concerns over China's construction data impacted iron ore and coking coal prices, while gold increased to a 52-week high due to banking sector worries.



May 2023 saw declines in thermal coal, iron ore, and coking coal prices, attributed to lower power demand and China's subdued construction sector. Base metal prices also dropped due to reduced industrial demand.



In June, the thermal coal price continued to decline, while iron ore began a recovery. The threat of sustained high interest rates caused a dip in the gold price despite reaching a three-year high earlier.

