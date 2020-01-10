Mining Industry Sustainability Trends Study, 2019 - Long-term Plan Focuses on Zero Water Usage

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability Trends Impacting Mining Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mining industry is considered to be a carbon intensive industry that generate greenhouse gases at an alarming rate.

The rise in sea levels and increase in global temperatures are among the few direct consequences of continued greenhouse gas release into the atmosphere. However, to completely stop mining activities in order to reduce emissions is not an option at all due to the industry's importance to global economy.



The only way is to reduce emissions through the involvement of various stakeholders in mining industry in sustainable operations and implement those in their operations by any means necessary.



Thus, this report provides major trends of sustainability that impact the mining industry, current initiatives that have been implemented, challenges and opportunities in implementing sustainability initiatives as well as the future outlook of sustainability in the mining industry.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings



2 Topic Overview

2.1 Overview of Sustainability in the Mining Industry

2.2 Impact Variation During Lifecycle of Mine Operation



3 Key Trends

3.1 Key Sustainability Issues in the Mining Sector

3.2 Six Key Issues Impacting the Mining Industry

3.3 Communities Pressure Companies to Implement Sustainability Plans

3.4 Potential Water Scarcity in the Future Motivates Companies to Develop Strategies

3.5 Social License is Important for Mining Companies to Operate

3.6 Assessment of Water Impact at Every Stage



4 Case Studies

4.1.1 Long-term Plan Focuses on Zero Water Usage

4.1.2 Water Reclamation Plant Generates Alternative Revenues

4.2 Solar Plants and Digital Initiatives

4.2.1 Solar Plant Reduces Diesel Usage

4.2.2 Mining Company Digitalizes Entire Supply Chain

4.3 Community Relations

4.3.1 Citizens Have Access to Data related to Movement of Funds

4.3.2 Partnerships with the Government Create Job Opportunities

4.3.3 Management Team Joins Sustainability Program

4.4 Advancements in Technologies

4.4.1 New Drilling Techniques Reduce Environmental Impact

4.4.2 Innovations in Drone Technology Enable Faster Environmental Impact Assessment

4.4.3 Advanced Technology Produces Less Carbon Emissions



5 Challenges and Opportunities

5.1 Challenges in Sustainability Strategies Implementation

5.2 Opportunities in Sustainability Strategies Implementation



6 Future Scenario

6.1 Transformation towards Digital Mines

6.2 Digital Center Integrates Data from All Sources

6.3 Relationship between the Physical and Digital Supply Chain

6.4 Cloud Services Reduce Operating Costs

6.5 Blockchain Tracks Sources of Minerals



7 Key Contacts

7.1 Key Industry Influencers



