Mining Lubricants Global Market to Reach $3.92 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%

Nov 14, 2022, 11:00 ET
Continuous innovation and technological advancements supported catering to diverse mining needs such as increasing the shelf life of turbines and engines, reducing carbon footprint, improving fuel economy, supplying mining lubricants with low viscosity, and meeting the changing emission standards set by various governmental and non-governmental entities. Increasing industrialization and rapidly growing infrastructure and construction industry in the emerging economies have boosted the mining lubricants market.
MARKET DRIVERS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Significant Growth in Mining Industry
- The mining industry has shown significant growth in recent years due to rapid industrial development and the use of advanced technology for mining. Industry 4.0 have digitalized the mining industry, boosting production capacity. Additionally, the mining industry provides raw materials for various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, steel, aluminum, building materials, electronics, glass, and others. All industries mentioned above have grown significantly and are expected to grow in the future. Therefore, the growth in these industries may increase the demand for mining industries.
- Furthermore, the coal industry has shown significant growth in recent years. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), 37% of world electricity production is currently generated from coal. This significant growth in coal consumption has boosted the coal mining industry, and that has positively impacted the mining industry. In addition, the iron ore mining industry is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period. End-use industries of iron ore mining are steel, and according to a report from Canada.ca, around 98% of iron ore is used for steel production. Therefore, the growing automotive and construction industry has created a positive environment for the steel industry that is expected to increase the demand for iron ore mining.
Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants
- Biobased mining lubricants are manufactured from vegetable oil, synthetic esters, and animal fats. There is an increasing demand for biobased lubricants in developed countries compared to developing countries. Regions such as North America and Europe are the largest biobased lubricant consuming regions due to government laid stringent environmental regulations and environmentally conscious consumer base. The market in these regions tends to have high regulation and sustainability standards. Additionally, consumers are willing to pay a high premium in the European market if biobased mining lubricants can deliver the same performance as conventional mining lubricants.
SEGMENT REVIEW
Segmentation by Application
- Coal Mining
- Bauxite Mining
- Iron Ore Mining
- Precious Metal Mining
- Industrial Mineral Mining
- Others
Segmentation by Oil Type
- Synthetic Oil
- Mineral Oil
- Biobased Oil
Segmentation by Product Type
- Oil
- Grease
Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Russia
- Norway
- Germany
- Turkey
- Poland
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Columbia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Iran
- South Africa
Key Vendors
- Castrol
- Chevron Corporation,
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Shell PLC
- TotalEnergies
Other Prominent Vendors
- BP PLC
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
- FUCHS
- Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd.
- GS Caltex Corporation
- Gulf Oil India Lubricants Limited
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corporation Limited
- Liqui Moly
- Lukoil
- Morris lubricants
- Motul
- Petro Canada Lubricants INC.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- Philips 66
- Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH (Ravenol)
- Repsol
- Sinopec
- Valvoline Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Premium Insights
7 Market at a Glance
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Application
14 Oil Type
15 Product Type
16 Geography
17 APAC
18 North America
19 Europe
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
23 Key Company Profiles
24 Other Prominent Vendors
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Geography
28 Appendix
