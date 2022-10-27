Mining of Critical Minerals Will Play a Pivotal Role in the Economy

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mining of natural resources remains a lucrative and dynamic industry. According to data provided by Research and Markets, the global mining market is expected to grow from USD 1,641.67 Billion in 2020 to USD 2,427.85 Billion in 2025 while at a CAGR of 7%. One major reason for the anticipated growth in the mining industry has to do with energy. The use of renewable energy is helping mining companies reduce power costs and control emissions in the mines. As more solar and wind projects are built near mine sites, the cost of connecting to the power grid is also reduced. Site-appropriate renewable energy sources are reliable, consistent and economical. For instance, BHP and RioTinto have started using renewable energy sources in their mines. In addition, minerals such as nickel and cobalt are in high demand because they are being used in batteries designed to power electric vehicles. Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC: SDRC), Pantheon Resources plc (OTC: PTHRF), Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL), Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG)

One major segment of the mining market is focused on precious metal, which include gold, silver as well as Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) like platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), rhodium (Rh), iridium (Ir), ruthenium (Ru) and osmium (Os). These metals are in high demand thank to various industries including the electronic, medical, and especially now, the automotive markets. In addition, base metals such as copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, and lead play a major role in the development of manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure, and construction sectors. Growth across these industries directly implies the growth of the base metal mining market as well.

Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC: SDRC) announced earlier last week breaking news regarding, "the expansion of exploration operations beyond the Lucky Ben Mine. Exploration and development work has been expanded to 20 acres of private property and to an unpatented claim where the Arlise Mine is located. Initial sampling of the exposed face of the Arlise vein produced assay results averaging 18.66 g/t gold and 179.2 g/t silver. Plans to prove the downward dip of the Arlise vein are part of a diamond drill program scheduled for this year as long as weather permits. The Arlise vein runs parallel to the Lucky Ben vein and underground drill platforms in the Lucky Ben tunnel will be used in the drilling program to reduce soil disturbances and the environmental impact.

Initial work on the Hornet Claim includes locating the Adits and raises described in the patent survey. The Hornet Claim was patented by J.A. Czizek who was the Inspector of Mines for Idaho in the early 1900's and was known as the most scientific miner of his era. He was associated with many of the most successful mines in the Warren District.

The Warren Project:

The Company is currently reviewing over 1,718 acres as possible acquisition targets in the Warren area, one of the largest gold producing districts in Idaho. The Warren mining district lies in the Salmon River Mountains of north-central Idaho, in southern Idaho and northern Valley counties. Gold, galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite, stibnite, and pyrite are the primary metallic minerals that were recognized in the Warren veins. The mines of the Warren district are reported by the USGS to rank among the richest mines in Idaho. The mines have excellent assays and previous production records. One assay shows a whopping 20,776 grams of silver per ton plus gold. Historically this mining District has produced silver up to 2,660 grams per ton. The Little Giant Vein gold ore was displayed at international exhibitions and won premium awards. An ore specimen as large as a man's body was sent to the Boise Stock Exchange in 1896 which assayed $11,155/ton (24,976 grams/gold per ton @$0.44 per gram). According to published USGS reports this vein averaged 156.8 g/t gold and 840 g/t silver.

Dan Hally, the Chief Operations Officer, explains 'These new areas of development are an expansion of our holdings in Central Idaho, but follow the successful exploration methods we use to identify prime targets for further exploration and development of mines that were in production until the U.S. Government implemented the Gold Reserve Act of 1934 and Order L-208 in 1942. Our engineers for the laser mining technology, currently planned for testing at Colorado School of Mines, anticipate the vein structures common to the Warren District will prove to be excellent locations for field testing of the laser units in the future'.

Dan Hally also states, 'According to the World Gold Council, larger and better-quality underground mines contain around 8 to 10 g/t gold, while marginal underground mines average around 4 to 6 g/t gold'.

The Company will be announcing further information on our other projects and our current exploration programs as they advance in the future.

About the Company: Sidney Resources Corp (SDRC) is an Idaho Based, mineral exploration company actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and production of gold / silver properties. Sidney Resources Corp is currently focusing its exploration on properties located in the Warren Mining District of Idaho. We have held a long-term lease on 3 patented claims and 5 unpatented claims. Sidney Resources Corporation owns 9. Sidney Resources was formed in 1896 and incorporated in 1910. It was a mid-sized producer of high-grade zinc with lesser amounts of lead, silver and gold until Post WW2 and the Korean War. In 1961, the ore reserves were depleted and were largely inactive until 2003 whereby the company was restructured. In 2020, Sidney Resources Corporation opened the Technology Research and Development Division at our office in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. The engineering team at this location are focused on the development of new mining and construction technologies that utilize lasers for different applications."

Press Here to view an interview with Sidney Resources Corp.'s CEO, Sean Zalewski, discussing expansion as the Company prepares for production from its Lucky Ben Mine.

Pantheon Resources plc (OTCQX: PTHRF) announced an operational update on October 25th: Production testing operations at Alkaid #2 have commenced with the well in the clean-up phase and showing positive early indications of oil production from the reservoir. During this clean-up phase, in addition to the fluid production, the strong flow back has yielded frac sand production higher than expected, which is not uncommon in similar completion procedures. Jay Cheatham, CEO, said: "We have seen promising indications of reservoir performance, with oil cuts showing early in the flow back process. Often, the first real indications of oil occur much later. Whilst the production of frac sand is inconvenient, as is the waiting time for obtaining a coiled tubing unit, it is not an uncommon occurrence in multistage fracture stimulation completions in conventional reservoirs and will be dealt with once the unit arrives. We hope to complete our clean-up programme at Alkaid #2 over the next several weeks and we will announce the results of flow testing once complete.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) and Alexco Resource Corp. announced on September 7th, completion of the Alexco acquisition. "With the world's increasing demand for silver for clean energy, Hecla is helping meet that demand as the world's fastest growing established silver miner," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla's President & CEO. "Since 2010, Hecla has increased silver production by more than 25%. With the additional production from Alexco's Keno Hill, and the continued production growth from Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, we expect Hecla to produce 17-20 million ounces per year in the next few years, which is 30 to 55% more than 2021. Hecla's silver production is in the United States where it already produces 40% of all the silver mined and, with Keno Hill, Hecla is on the path of being Canada's largest silver producer as well."

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) announced on September 13th, initial drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program. Alex Davidson, Vice President, Exploration commented, "These initial drill results confirm the higher-grade opportunities identified in the 2021 drill program. While we have only just begun investigating the planned targets of our 2022-23 drill program, these results are very encouraging and further confirm the importance of additional drilling to explore the untapped potential of the Hycroft deposit. Importantly, we are observing the high-grade zones are more continuous than previously interpreted in addition to seeing silver and gold grades significantly higher than the average grade at the Hycroft deposit."

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) announced on September 20th, that it has completed the acquisition of Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) ("Oklo"). B2Gold has acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares of Oklo (the "Oklo Shares") in consideration for 0.0206 of a common share of B2Gold (each whole share, a "B2Gold Share") and A$0.0525 in cash for each Oklo Share held. On closing, B2Gold issued 10,742,814 B2Gold Shares to Oklo shareholders, representing approximately 1% of the B2Gold Shares on an undiluted basis, and paid aggregate cash consideration of approximately A$27.4 million to Oklo shareholders. The acquisition of Oklo provides B2Gold with an additional landholding of 1,405 km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa, including the Dandoko Project (550 km2), which now forms part of the Fekola Complex. The Dandoko Project is located on a subparallel, north-trending structure east of the prolific Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, approximately 25 kilometers from the Fekola Mine and approximately 25 kilometers from the Anaconda area. B2Gold is currently conducting a 2022 Mali drill program of approximately 161,000 meters with a budget of approximately US$35 million.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For sidney resources corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated three thousand dollars by cambridge consulting inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com