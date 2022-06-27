DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global support activities for mining market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the support activities for mining? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Support Activities For Mining market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider support activities for mining market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The support activities for mining market section of the report gives context. It compares the support activities for mining market with other segments of the mining market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, support activities for mining indicators comparison.

Major companies in the mining support activities market include The Metallurgical Corp of China, Hochtief AG, PT United Tractors Tbk, Perenti Global Ltd, NRW Holdings Limited, The Weir Group plc, Major Drilling Group International Inc, Aveng Limited, Boart Longyear Ltd., and Foraco International SA.



The global mining support activities market is expected to grow from $236.12 billion in 2021 to $267.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The mining support activities market is expected to grow to $438.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.



The mining support activities market consists of sales of mining support services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities on a contract or fee basis for coal, metal and nonmetallic mineral (except fuels) mining. Support activities include exploration of minerals, drilling, draining of mines and other support activities.



The main types of mining support activities are coal mining support activities, metal mining support activities and nonmetallic minerals mining support activities. The coal mining support activities include activities such as exploration for coal and traditional prospecting methods, such as taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective sites on a contract or fee basis. The services are provided by independent contractors and companies to mining companies, construction companies and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the mining support activities market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the mining support activities market. The regions covered in the mining support activities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government policies to support the mining industry is expected to drive the support activities for mining market. Governments are providing subsidies and encouraging foreign direct investments (FDI) in the mining industry. The amount of government support includes the support through governments' public finance institutions such as bilateral development banks and export credit agencies investing in mining projects, fiscal support through budget allocations and tax exemptions, and investments through majority state-owned mining and utility companies.



GIS technology is increasingly being used by mining companies to monitor critical factors such as sustainability, geological composition and compliance. GIS systems capture, record, evaluate and present spatial or geographic data. GIS integrates exploration datasets such as geophysical images, geochemistry, geologic maps, radiometric surveys, boreholes, and mineral deposits leading to efficient discovery of new mineral deposits.

This technology also provides 3D visualization tools as it integrates data from various data sources. They are also used in allied industries such as production, mine closure and reclamation. For instance, according to GISGIG, the global GIS market is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2024.



