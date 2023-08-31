Mining Tech South America (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - November 22-23, 2023): The Leading Technology & Software Exhibition Platform in South America for Mining Digital Transformation

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Tech South America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The highly anticipated MiningTech South America conference is poised to revolutionize the mining industry with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices. As the leading mining technology event in the region, MiningTech South America gathers 250 industry professionals, 20 speakers, and 40 sponsors and exhibitors from 15 countries to showcase the latest innovations and advancements in IoT, automation, robotics, and more. The conference aims to drive digital transformation and enhance the mining sector's environmental footprint, making it a pivotal platform for shaping the future of South American mining.

The two-day event boasts an engaging agenda that includes thought-provoking sessions on digital disruption, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive panel discussions, witness live product demos, and engage in virtual 1-2-1 meetings with industry experts. As the conference adopts a hybrid format, delegates can choose to attend in-person in Rio de Janeiro or access the virtual interactive exhibition and conference hall, available 24/7 for 365 days, to explore the latest technologies and product launches.

Join MiningTech South America 2023 and be part of the movement that will shape the future of mining in Brazil and beyond. Don't miss this unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, discover groundbreaking solutions, and drive the mining industry towards a more sustainable and prosperous tomorrow.

Key themes

Digital Disruption & Transformation

IoT & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Automation Revolution

Blockchain

Robotics

Intelligent Equipment

Cybersecurity

Collaboration & Partnership

Analytics, Cloud & Big Data

Underground & Open-cut Mine Operations

Fleet Management & Materials Handling

New Technologies in Exploration

Future of Plant & Processing

Integration & Connectivity

Sustainability

Conference Agenda:

Conference Day 1

Mining Digital Transformation Journey

IoT & Artificial Intelligence

Automation & Robotics

Technology & Software Applications

Networking Lunch

Communication Systems, Satellites & Remote Tracking

Big Data & Analytics

Clean Mining & Waste Management

Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks

Conference Day 2

Hi-Tech & Intelligent Mines

Digital Innovation in Exploration, Processing & Tailings

Connectivity & Agility for Mine Operations

Technology & Software Applications

Networking Lunch

Innovation & Sustainability in Mining

Driving Cultural, Leadership & Change Management

Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2

Interactive Panel Discussions

Live Presentations

Virtual Interviews

Live Product Demos

Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers

Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

