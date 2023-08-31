Mining Tech South America (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - November 22-23, 2023): The Leading Technology & Software Exhibition Platform in South America for Mining Digital Transformation

31 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET
The highly anticipated MiningTech South America conference is poised to revolutionize the mining industry with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices. As the leading mining technology event in the region, MiningTech South America gathers 250 industry professionals, 20 speakers, and 40 sponsors and exhibitors from 15 countries to showcase the latest innovations and advancements in IoT, automation, robotics, and more. The conference aims to drive digital transformation and enhance the mining sector's environmental footprint, making it a pivotal platform for shaping the future of South American mining.
The two-day event boasts an engaging agenda that includes thought-provoking sessions on digital disruption, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive panel discussions, witness live product demos, and engage in virtual 1-2-1 meetings with industry experts. As the conference adopts a hybrid format, delegates can choose to attend in-person in Rio de Janeiro or access the virtual interactive exhibition and conference hall, available 24/7 for 365 days, to explore the latest technologies and product launches.
Key themes
- Digital Disruption & Transformation
- IoT & Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Automation Revolution
- Blockchain
- Robotics
- Intelligent Equipment
- Cybersecurity
- Collaboration & Partnership
- Analytics, Cloud & Big Data
- Underground & Open-cut Mine Operations
- Fleet Management & Materials Handling
- New Technologies in Exploration
- Future of Plant & Processing
- Integration & Connectivity
- Sustainability
Conference Agenda:
Conference Day 1
- Mining Digital Transformation Journey
- IoT & Artificial Intelligence
- Automation & Robotics
- Technology & Software Applications
- Networking Lunch
- Communication Systems, Satellites & Remote Tracking
- Big Data & Analytics
- Clean Mining & Waste Management
- Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks
Conference Day 2
- Hi-Tech & Intelligent Mines
- Digital Innovation in Exploration, Processing & Tailings
- Connectivity & Agility for Mine Operations
- Technology & Software Applications
- Networking Lunch
- Innovation & Sustainability in Mining
- Driving Cultural, Leadership & Change Management
- Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference
Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2
- Interactive Panel Discussions
- Live Presentations
- Virtual Interviews
- Live Product Demos
- Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers
- Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference
