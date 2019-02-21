"Mining your Gold": Wolters Kluwer Announces its CCH Tagetik in Touch User Conference Theme for 2019

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, announces its 2019 in Touch user conference with the theme "Mining your Gold".

Held in the beautiful, historic city of Lucca, Italy, May 15-17, the event is expected to host some 700 financial executives among customers, prospects and partners. They will discover how CCH Tagetik is evolving beyond traditional corporate performance management (CPM), to help organizations mine nuggets of gold from their KPIs and the vast volumes of performance data across their respective enterprises. Highlights from last year's conference are available here video.

Visitors will see in action the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform for modern performance management. They will also have the opportunity to explore the power of the latest innovation: the Analytic Information Hub – a powerful information-centric data hub that can serve every organization by harnessing massive amounts of granular financial and operational data to uncover the hidden value and gain business insights for more informed and confident decision-making.

There will be insights into best practice in budgeting, planning, consolidation and reporting, plus the chance to network with and learn how industry peers are taking advantage of CCH Tagetik's innovations.

CCH Tagetik in Touch sponsors include partners who have helped thousands of users achieve maximum value from their CCH Tagetik solutions. They include SAP (Star sponsor), KPMG (Diamond sponsor), Akeron, MeltOne, PWC, Satriun Group and Verovis (Platinum sponsors), Advant, Alper Schetter, Amazon Web Services, Excent, IFB and Inlumi (Gold Sponsors) and Finext, Improven, Ithude, Keyrus, Micropol, Nell'Armonia and PMOne (Silver sponsors). Sponsorships opportunities are still available.

Industry experts will also be in attendance with actionable advice on how organizations can sharpen their competitive edge by looking beyond CPM and modernizing the Office of Finance.

The event comprises a plenary session followed by breakout groups, one-to-one meetings and an exclusive dinner to close. Registration is open at this link. A 30% early bird discount is offered for registrations received by 15 April 2019.

