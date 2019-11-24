Mininglamp Technology Together with Tsinghua University Co-organized World's Premier Research Conference in Data Mining ICDM 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 8-11, 2019, the 19th The IEEE International Conference on Data Mining (ICDM 2019), organized by Tsinghua University and Mininglamp Technology, was held in Beijing. Xindong Wu, the ICDM conference founder, Chief Scientist of Mininglamp Technology, President of Mininglamp Academy of Sciences and Francisco Herrera, Professor of Granada University, jointly chaired the conference. ICDM is the world's premier research conference in data mining, covering all aspects of data mining, including algorithms, software, systems, and applications. It aims to advance the state-of-the-art in data mining by promoting novel, high-quality research findings, and innovative solutions to challenging data mining problems.

ICDM 2019 received 1046 paper submissions from 52 different countries/regions for review, while 95 regular papers (9.1% acceptance rate) and 99 short papers were selected for inclusion in the proceedings and conference program (giving a total rate of 18.5%). Besides, the conference held 3 keynotes, 3 tutorials, 6 invited industrial talks, 1 panel on Marketing Intelligence and 34 workshops/demos/Ph.D. Forum. In addition, the 2019 ICDM/ICBK Knowledge Graph Contest (automatically constructing knowledge graphs in at least two different domains) was organized at ICDM 2019 by Mininglamp Academy of Sciences and Hefei University of Technology.

During the industrial talks, Dr. Kaibo Xu, Vice President and Principal Scientist of Mininglamp Technology, was invited to address a speech on Applications of Graph Mining in Public Security. Dr. Xu demonstrated a few graph mining algorithms and technologies adopted in Mininglamp projects. By analyzing and elaborating the business scenario and some business requirements, he shared some algorithm implementation details and some project experiences. Dr. Xu also introduced how Mininglamp applied knowledge graph technologies to other industrial sectors such as financial and telecommunication.

At the panel on Marketing Intelligence, Professor Xindong Wu introduced the concepts and background of marketing, marketing intelligence and the National Open Innovation Platform (MIP). Marketing connects producers and customers. It runs through the whole life cycle of an organization (such as a manufacturing enterprise or a public safety department), including market opportunities, market penetration, market developments, product/service innovation, and possibly market renovation. Marketing intelligence (MI) seeks to facilitate a positive cycle among market opportunities, market penetration, and market developments, not just intelligent marketing. It applies AI, Big Data and CRM technologies to analyze huge amounts of heterogeneous multi-source data, and supports intelligent decision-making by mining operational patterns from production and consumption data, and providing data insights, customer profiling, brand analysis, personalized advertising, product/service recommendations, supply chain integration and inventory management.

Minghui Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Mininglamp Technology together with Ronald Fagin, IBM Fellow and Fellow of the US National Academy of Engineering, Joseph Halpern, Professor of Cornell University and Fellow of the US National Academy of Engineering, and Hui Xiong, Head of Business Intelligence Lab at Baidu Research Institute, discussed the definitions of marketing, marketing intelligence and also the opportunities and challenges for data scientists to develop intelligent next-generation open innovation platforms. Minghui Wu believes that marketing connects producers and consumers, and its essence is to match supply with demand. The challenge of marketing is to deal with the uncertainty of external markets and consumers. Therefore, it is necessary to aggregate and fuse massive multi-sourced and heterogeneous data, use knowledge graphs, reasoning and knowledge services, and human-computer synergy and other AI technologies, and to form an intelligent closed loop from dynamic personalized and fragmented consumer demands to product and service development and iterations which drives efficiency and innovation.

As a background for this panel, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) of China announced a new batch of National Open Innovation Platforms of New Generation Artificial Intelligence and selected Mininglamp Technology to develop the marketing intelligence platform on August 29, 2019. The Mininglamp Technology National Open Innovation Platform on Marketing Intelligence for Next Generation Artificial Intelligence (MIP) will integrate human intelligence (HI), artificial intelligence (AI) and organizational intelligence (OI) into HAO intelligence, research and develop marketing intelligent platform with data governance, knowledge graph, reasoning and recommendation and human-computer synergy as the core technologies, take marketing intelligence technologies as the starting point, apply open, innovative and sharing principles, Mininglamp will build up software and hardware systems, an open source community, a training platform, a public innovation platform, an Industry Fund, a standard verification laboratory, and marketing intelligence systems for R&D ecosystem construction.

SOURCE MiningLamp Software

Related Links

www.mininglamp.com

