MINISH Veneers to Host U.S. CE Course in California, Expanding Biomimetic Dentistry Training to North America

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-tech company MINISH Veneers USA announced that it will host its upcoming U.S. MINISH Veneers Course from May 8 to 10, 2026, at the VITA North America training center in Brea, California.

MINISH Veneers Training Course

The three-day program is an officially recognized Continuing Education (CE) course designed for dental professionals seeking to incorporate minimally invasive, biomimetic restorative techniques into their clinical practice. Following the strong demand and successful completion of its first U.S.-based course last October, the upcoming session is expected to attract dentists from across North America.

The MINISH Course provides comprehensive training in both the philosophy and clinical application of minimally invasive veneers, the company's proprietary tooth restoration solution. Participants will engage in a structured hands-on curriculum covering diagnosis, tooth preparation, digital scanning, bonding protocols, occlusion, and final placement.

Unlike conventional veneer courses that focus primarily on esthetics, the MINISH approach emphasizes the minimal invasiveness and biomimetic philosophy. This philosophy has been developed and refined over 18 years through more than 200,000 clinical cases. Also, one of the great feedbacks they have is faculty - participant ratio. There will be 6 faculty dentists assisting the hands-on practice, while similar courses in the US usually have 1-2 faculty dentists.

Since its launch in 2022, the MINISH Course has trained hundreds of dentists globally, contributing to the rapid expansion of the MINISH Provider network. Graduates of the program may apply to become Certified MINISH Providers upon completing clinical competency assessments and facility evaluations.

Dentists who are already practicing veneers find it interesting to compare with existing veneer techniques, while dentists who didn't practice veneers before find an opportunity to expand their clinical treatment scope as the MINISH philosophy can be applied across a wide range of indications. Here is what previous course participants say about it: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GYv6P5gWSic

The upcoming training in Brea reflects MINISH Veneers USA continued commitment to expanding its presence in the United States, one of the world's most advanced and competitive healthcare markets. By bringing its full hands-on training program to North America, the company aims to provide local practitioners with direct access to its clinical protocols and treatment philosophy.

Representative Dr.Kang from MINISH Veneers stated, "As interest in minimally invasive and biomimetic dentistry continues to grow, we are seeing strong demand from U.S. dentists seeking more conservative alternatives to traditional restorative approaches. This course represents an important step in making the MINISH approach more accessible globally."

The course is limited to a select number of participants to ensure an intensive, hands-on learning experience. You can apply here if you are a dentist seeking for reserving your patients original tooth structure. https://minishveneers.com/us-veneers-training-course/

SOURCE MINISH USA