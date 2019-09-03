MINISO Announces Achievement of the 100 store Milestone in India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese designer lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the achievement of the breakthrough 100 stores in India on August 31, 2019. There were 200 participants at the conference, who not only came together to rejoice this momentous achievement, but also to discuss and gain insight into MINISO's business strategy post this milestone.

MINISO has been operating in India for the last two years and has shown a rampant growth in terms of establishing its presence across the entirety of the Indian geography. The brand currently has 106 stores across 43+ Indian cities. Owing to the splendid response towards its products, MINISO has continued to add newer categories to their portfolio - manufacturing some in India itself. The brand has also forged partnerships with key global intellectual property brand like Marvel, Cartoon Network, Pink Panther, We Bare Bears, etc., to further enhance the brand recognition in the market. These strategic collaborations have been undertaken by the brand to accelerate a holistic image upgradation of MINISO products globally. Despite a few initial hiccups in their original expansion plan, MINISO India has regained their momentum and adjusted their strategy for the Indian market.

The vision of the conference was to bring together the key players in the Indian market that have been significant contributors to the brand's growth in India by honouring them through an award ceremony during the celebration. The conference also shed light on the brand's future plans in the subcontinent along with highlighting their interest in expanding their product portfolio and sourcing from India. MINISO also officially showcased their recently Marvel Collection - which is a partnership with one of the biggest intellectual property brand in the world.

MINISO is to now explore strategic business partnerships within the country that would help MINISO in producing goods at competitive prices. This would enable MINISO to manufacture certain merchandise in India and then export to other countries. MINISO is now looking to streamline the supply chain resources of the group - with a keen focus on developing local direct mining resources. This would prove to be beneficial to both the consumers and the franchise owners.

SOURCE MINISO Japan