MINISO Appeared at India Retail Forum and Won India Most Admired Speciality Retailer of the Year

Founded in 2004, IRF is an annual event featuring exhibitions, awards, conferences and master classes. It provides a platform for major real estate developers, international retail brands and suppliers to communicate, interact and negotiate business. It is the most authoritative and influential event in the real estate and retail industry in India.

This year, IRF had more than 2,000 participants, including more than 100 participating companies and 750 retail brands. As an emerging IP cultural and creative popular store, MINISO has won the trust and recognition of consumers in India, and has expanded rapidly with its unique business model in a short period of time. It stands out among many first-tier international retail brands and occupies a certain market share in the local market. Currently, MINISO has opened more than 100 stores in India.

High quality products with affordable prices is the core competitiveness of MINISO in the Indian market. Many local consumers expressed that, they believed MINISO even though many local products were cheaper. Because compared with most Indian retail brands, MINISO's products are of better quality, higher cost performance and exquisite design. At the IRF, MINISO has brought many new IP series such as Marvel, the Forbidden City Culture, Pink Panther, We Bare Bears and Adventure Time. Among them, perfume, nail polish, fashionable bags were the most popular among Indian consumers.

Many real estate developers, retailers and franchisees consulted and communicated at the MINISO exhibition area. MINISO received nearly 400 real estate developers, agents and franchisees, and gained nearly 100 clear cooperation intentions during the IRF, attracting local media for interview, which showed the high popularity of the brand in the Indian market. The leader of MINISO Indian market also shared brand development status and experience with the CEOs of many top international retail brands at the forum. MINISO won the India Most Admired Speciality Retailer of the Year - Bags & Fashion Accessories by IRF organizers.

India is one of the fastest-growing overseas markets of MINISO's global development. According to the leader of MINISO Indian market, MINISO has more than 100 stores in India, covering more than 50 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, basically covering almost all the first-tier cities. The goal is to double the number of stores by 2020. It is worth mentioning that MINISO has been authorized by the world's top IP Marvel. Currently three MINISO x Marvel IP stores had been opened in India, the number of which is expected to reach 10 by the end of the year. Supported by the top IP, MINISO's sales in India will develop to a higher level.

