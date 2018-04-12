MINISO Appeared in the "Shop & Store Vietnam 2018" Exhibition

REED Tradex is a leading exhibition organizer in ASEAN and a member of REED Exhibitions, the world's leading event organizer. With its high-profile and targeted industry activities, REED Exhibitions is well known both at home and abroad. For 31 years, it has established business links with many industries, holding more than 500 events in 30 countries and providing services for 43 industries. REED Exhibitions has participated in and organized more than 20 international exhibitions and conferences in Thailand and Vietnam, making it a very strong and excellent exhibition brand.

Since its establishment in September 2016, the Vietnamese subsidiary of MINISO has adopted the strategy of developing around "north-south" key cities. Centering on Ho Chi Minh in the south of Vietnam and Hanoi in the north, MINISO has opened nearly 40 stores in Vietnam and plans to open another 10 stores by the end of 2018.

Ted, the general manager of MINISO Vietnam, explained that currently there are 17 MINISO stores in Ho Chi Minh and 19 stores in Hanoi, which all boast impressive sales performance. With high quality, affordable prices, and exquisite design, most MINISO products are priced between VND43,000 and VND500,000 (about USD1.8 to USD22), making them popular with consumers aged 18-35. Such pricing let young people with weak spending power easily shop without pressure, so as to liberate them from the stress of high price products and truly realize the concept of MINISO - "liberating the younger generation".

In recent years, the development of MINISO in the global market has been eye-catching. So far, MINISO has opened more than 2,600 stores worldwide, covering over 70 countries and regions, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Korea, Japan, China and Indonesia, etc. In 2017, the turnover of MINISO reached USD 1.8 billion, which is double the turnover of 2015. Continuing to expand rapidly, MINISO opens 80-100 stores every month, and is expected to open 10,000 stores throughout the world by 2022, of which there will be 400 stores being opened in Vietnam.

