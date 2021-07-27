MINISO Delivers RMB 5 Million of Emergency Supplies to Aid Henan Flood Relief Effort

The first batch of supplies worth RMB 350,000, including bottled water and convenience food, has been dispatched from the Wuhan warehouse, which will be followed by a second batch that includes over 115,000 bottles of water in an effort to mitigate drinking water shortage caused by the flood.

The second and third batches of relief supplies, including 9,600 boxes of drinking water worth more than 800,000 yuan, arrived in Xinxiang City on May 24, and the third batch arrived in Weishi County, Kaifeng City on May 25, and were respectively received by the local Red Cross.

"In the face of this devastating natural disaster, the Chinese people have once again shown enormous tenacity and solidarity in ensuring people's safety and rebuilding their homeland. The donation is our endeavor to serve and support the affected communities and the front-line rescue workers by providing vital supplies in their time of need," said MINISO's Vice President of Marketing Robin Liu.

Since its establishment, MINISO has initiated multiple charity projects and taken concrete actions to help support children, women and those who suffer from serious illness and disasters. In recent years, MINISO has ramped up efforts in channeling its resources to address the challenges of people in need, seeking new ways to positively impact the communities around it and working with its partners in various sectors to create a new philanthropy ecosystem in all over the world.

Earlier this year, together with China Charities Aid Foundation for Children (CCAFC), a leading Chinese NGO established to provide support to marginalized and vulnerable children in China for their education, health and growth, MINISO launched a charity project for female, an initiative that offers health and well-being education to "left-behind" girls to help them raise awareness about personal hygiene and sanitation. Under the joint initiative, MINISO also aims to harness the sprawling influence of this platform to bring the attention of the public and companies to the health conditions of young girls living in rural areas, improving access to sanitary projects for them.

"MINISO places social responsibility at the forefront of our business visions and objectives, constantly exploring new charity models through diverse and cross-border partnerships. Building on our own business advantages, we wish to maximize our ability in transforming the charity landscape in China and beyond, bringing meaningful changes to people in need. Looking forward, MINISO will continue to promote the development of charitable programs by providing more education projects, life essentials and services to vulnerable communities," said Robin Liu.

About MINISO

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,587 stores in over 95 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.

