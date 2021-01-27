MINISO Donates Over 2 Million Masks to North American Non-Profit Organizations and Colleges

Between November to December 2020, MINISO donated a total of 10,000 high-quality protective masks to college students at The City University of New York, Carnegie Mellon University, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of California, Irvine. The company followed this initiative with the successful donation of 1 million masks to Get Us PPE on January 20, 2021. The nation's largest nonprofit organization for donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Get Us PPE has been integral in getting masks, gloves, disinfecting wipes and more to frontline workers at nursing homes, hospitals, rural healthcare facilities, small clinics, homeless shelters, and indigenous communities.

"At Get Us PPE, we get personal protective equipment to those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic," said Greg Williams, Director of Operations of Get Us PPE. "MINISO has generously donated 1 million high quality KN95 and 3 PLY disposable face masks that will help keep countless health workers safe. We could not be more thrilled to be working with MINISO to get this life-saving equipment to those who need it most."

Following on from its donations to Get Us PPE and various colleges in the U.S., MINISO also donated 1 million masks and 20,000 hand sanitizers to eight non-profit organizations in Canada in January 2021. The masks and hand sanitizers also will aid in protecting front-line workers in hospital and communities, vulnerable and under-served people in Ontario and British Columbia.

"Thanks to Miniso we are now able to keep our staff and clients safer by providing masks to all of our clients for free over are four different locations. We can now also provide staff and clients with their own personal hand sanitizer. Because of their very generous donation we are now stocked up on PPE for the next few months," said Laren Keays from Progressive Housing Society.

MINISO has always been committed to giving back, and its latest donation is one of several initiatives the company has rolled out to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, MINISO provided assistance to its overseas franchisees and employees to relieve the pressure caused by a shortage of materials, and aid in pandemic prevention and control efforts. Between March 20 and 25, 2020, MINISO donated approximately 250,000 pieces of PPE to countries like Russia, Thailand, Singapore, the U.K., and more.

The company has also actively supported pandemic prevention activities in Egypt. On March 29, MINISO actively responded to the Egyptian Chinese Students' Association, and was responsible for assisting more than 110 international students from Tanta University. Meanwhile, on April 1, MINISO and other Egyptian businesses united at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt to present 4,500 local Chinese students with healthcare packs. These packs included vital protective equipment, including masks and hand sanitizer, as well as other daily necessities. At the same time, MINISO donated 40,000 masks to Australia in April, with a focus on those living with disabilities.

Looking ahead to 2021, the company will continue to focus on public welfare in the fight against COVID-19 — spreading the love from MINISO to more people around the world.

About MINISO

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices. Since opening its first store in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions in just 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

