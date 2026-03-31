MINISO Group Announces December Quarter and Full Year of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Record Revenue Driven by Strong Brand Momentum and Successful Store Matrix Upgrade

Quarterly and Annual Revenue both Hit Record Highs, Exceeding Expectations

Adjusted Operating Profit and EBITDA Delivered Robust Double-Digit Growth in December Quarter

MINISO Brand Posted Its Highest Year-over-year Revenue Growth in 8 Quarters

Chinese Mainland and the U.S. Market Delivered Exceptional Mid-Teens and Low-Twenties SSSG in December Quarter, Respectively

TOP TOY Brand Saw Successive Triple-Digit Revenue(2) Growth

Net New Stores Exceeded 700 in 2025

RMB1,907.0 Million Returned to Shareholders in 2025, Representing 66% of Adjusted Net Profit

GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global high-growth value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring distinctive IP designs, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and the full year ended December 31, 2025 (the "December Quarter" and the "Full Year", respectively).

Financial Highlights for the December Quarter

Revenue increased 32.7% year over year to RMB6,254.1 million (US$894.3 million), above the high end of the Company's previous guidance range of 25%-30%.

increased 32.7% year over year to RMB6,254.1 million (US$894.3 million), above the high end of the Company's previous guidance range of 25%-30%. MINISO Group delivered resilient performance with overall same-store GMV (1) growth (the " SSSG ") recording a mid-single-digit level.

growth (the " ") recording a mid-single-digit level. Gross profit increased 30.8% year over year to RMB2,901.1 million (US$414.9 million).

increased 30.8% year over year to RMB2,901.1 million (US$414.9 million). Gross margin was 46.4%, compared to 47.0% in the same period last year.

was 46.4%, compared to 47.0% in the same period last year. Operating profit was RMB910.6 million (US$130.2 million), compared to RMB968.4 million in the same period last year, due to higher equity-settled share-based payment expenses in December Quarter.

was RMB910.6 million (US$130.2 million), compared to RMB968.4 million in the same period last year, due to higher equity-settled share-based payment expenses in December Quarter. Adjusted operating profit (3) increased 11.7% year over year to RMB1,062.2 million (US$151.9 million),with adjusted operating margin of 17.0%.

increased 11.7% year over year to RMB1,062.2 million (US$151.9 million),with adjusted operating margin of 17.0%. Loss for the period was RMB139.4 million (US$19.9 million), compared to a profit for the period of RMB809.7 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year change was mainly due to (i) share of loss of Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd*(永輝超市股份有限公司) (" Yonghui ") of RMB547.5 million (US$78.3 million), (ii) equity-settled share-based payment expenses of RMB151.6 million (US$21.7 million), (iii) changes in fair value of redemption liabilities of RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million) arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025, (iv) interest expenses related to the equity linked securities issued by the Company in January 2025 ( the " Equity Linked Securities ") and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui of RMB75.3 million (US$10.8 million), and (v) other expenses of RMB59.1 million (US$8.5 million) including loss from fair value change of derivatives in relation to the Equity Linked Securities under mark-to-market impact, which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measurement (3) .

was RMB139.4 million (US$19.9 million), compared to a profit for the period of RMB809.7 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year change was mainly due to (i) share of loss of Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd*(永輝超市股份有限公司) (" ") of RMB547.5 million (US$78.3 million), (ii) equity-settled share-based payment expenses of RMB151.6 million (US$21.7 million), (iii) changes in fair value of redemption liabilities of RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million) arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025, (iv) interest expenses related to the equity linked securities issued by the Company in January 2025 ( the " ") and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui of RMB75.3 million (US$10.8 million), and (v) other expenses of RMB59.1 million (US$8.5 million) including loss from fair value change of derivatives in relation to the Equity Linked Securities under mark-to-market impact, which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measurement . Adjusted net profit (3) increased 7.6% year over year to RMB852.7 million (US$121.9 million).

increased 7.6% year over year to RMB852.7 million (US$121.9 million). Adjusted net margin (3) was 13.6%, compared to 16.8% in the same period last year.

was 13.6%, compared to 16.8% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 15.7% year over year to RMB1,419.3 million (US$203.0 million).

increased 15.7% year over year to RMB1,419.3 million (US$203.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) was 22.7%, compared to 26.0% in the same period last year.

was 22.7%, compared to 26.0% in the same period last year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") (3) were both RMB2.80 (US$0.40), representing a year-over-year growth of 9.4%, higher than the year-over-year growth of 7.6% of adjusted net profit, thanks to the share repurchase of the Company.

were both RMB2.80 (US$0.40), representing a year-over-year growth of 9.4%, higher than the year-over-year growth of 7.6% of adjusted net profit, thanks to the share repurchase of the Company. Net cash from operating activities was RMB264.1 million (US$37.8 million) in December Quarter. Capital expenditure (the "CAPEX") was RMB232.6 million (US$33.3 million) and free cash flow was RMB31.5 million (US$4.5 million) for the December Quarter.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year

Revenue increased 26.2% year over year to RMB21,443.8 million (US$3,066.4 million).

increased 26.2% year over year to RMB21,443.8 million (US$3,066.4 million). MINISO Group overall SSSG recorded a low-single-digit level.

recorded a low-single-digit level. Gross profit increased 26.3% year over year to RMB9,648.1 million (US$1,379.7 million).

increased 26.3% year over year to RMB9,648.1 million (US$1,379.7 million). Gross margin was 45.0%, compared to 44.9% last year.

was 45.0%, compared to 44.9% last year. Operating profit was RMB3,303.1 million (US$472.3 million), compared to RMB3,315.8 million last year, due to higher equity-settled share-based payment expenses related to TOP TOY.

was RMB3,303.1 million (US$472.3 million), compared to RMB3,315.8 million last year, due to higher equity-settled share-based payment expenses related to TOP TOY. Adjusted operating profit (3) increased 7.9% year over year to RMB3,671.0 million (US$524.9 million), with adjusted operating margin of 17.1%.

increased 7.9% year over year to RMB3,671.0 million (US$524.9 million), with adjusted operating margin of 17.1%. Profit for the period was RMB1,209.8 million (US$173.0 million), compared with RMB2,635.4 million last year. The year-over-year change was mainly due to (i) share of loss of Yonghui of RMB812.7 million (US$116.2 million), (ii) equity-settled share-based payment expenses of RMB367.9 million (US$52.6 million), (iii) interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui of RMB279.0 million (US$39.9 million), (iv) changes in fair value of redemption liabilities of RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million) arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025, and (v) other expenses of RMB70.3 million (US$10.1 million) including loss from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact and issuance cost of derivatives related to the Equity Linked Securities, which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measurement (3) .

was RMB1,209.8 million (US$173.0 million), compared with RMB2,635.4 million last year. The year-over-year change was mainly due to (i) share of loss of Yonghui of RMB812.7 million (US$116.2 million), (ii) equity-settled share-based payment expenses of RMB367.9 million (US$52.6 million), (iii) interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui of RMB279.0 million (US$39.9 million), (iv) changes in fair value of redemption liabilities of RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million) arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025, and (v) other expenses of RMB70.3 million (US$10.1 million) including loss from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact and issuance cost of derivatives related to the Equity Linked Securities, which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measurement . Adjusted net profit (3) increased 6.5% to RMB2,898.2 million (US$414.4 million).

increased 6.5% to RMB2,898.2 million (US$414.4 million). Adjusted net margin (3) was 13.5%, compared to 16.0% last year.

was 13.5%, compared to 16.0% last year. Adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 14.4% year over year to RMB4,959.9 million (US$709.3 million).

increased 14.4% year over year to RMB4,959.9 million (US$709.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) was 23.1%, compared to 25.5% last year.

was 23.1%, compared to 25.5% last year. Adjusted basic earnings per ADS (3) increased 8.3% year over year to RMB9.44 (US$1.35).

increased 8.3% year over year to RMB9.44 (US$1.35). Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (3) increased 7.8% year over year to RMB9.36 (US$1.34). The year-over-year growth of adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS was higher than the year-over-year growth of 6.5% of adjusted net profit, thanks to the share repurchase of the Company.

increased 7.8% year over year to RMB9.36 (US$1.34). The year-over-year growth of adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS was higher than the year-over-year growth of 6.5% of adjusted net profit, thanks to the share repurchase of the Company. Cash position (4) was RMB7,087.9 million (US$1,013.6 million) as of December 31, 2025, compared to RMB6,698.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

was RMB7,087.9 million (US$1,013.6 million) as of December 31, 2025, compared to RMB6,698.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash from operating activities was RMB2,577.9 million (US$368.6 million), with an operating cash flow to adjusted net profit ratio of 88.9%. CAPEX was RMB997.7 million (US$142.7 million) and free cash flow was RMB1,580.2 million (US$225.9 million) for the Full Year.

Store Network Expansion

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's total store count reached 8,485, representing a net increase of 705 year over year.

MINISO Brand : totaled 8,151 stores (647 net new openings in 2025), driven by: Chinese Mainland : 4,568 stores (up 182 year over year). Overseas Markets : 3,583 stores (up 465 year over year).

: totaled 8,151 stores (647 net new openings in 2025), driven by: TOP TOY Brand: totaled 334 stores, representing a net increase of 58 year over year.

Notes:

"Same-store GMV" refers to the GMV generated by those stores that opened prior to the beginning of the comparative periods and remained open as of the end of the comparative periods and closed for less than 30 days during both comparative periods. "SSSG" refers to the year-over-year growth of same-store GMV. Revenue from TOP TOY brand only represents revenue generated from external parties. See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information. "Cash position" refers to the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits with original maturity over three months, and other investments recorded as current assets.

The following table provides a breakdown of the Company's store network and its changes on a year-over-year basis. The number of directly operated stores reached 768 on group level. 71.9% of new MINISO stores in the past twelve months were located in overseas markets.



As of

YoY

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025

Number of stores on group level 7,780 8,485

705 Number of MINISO stores 7,504 8,151

647 Chinese mainland 4,386 4,568

182 —Directly operated stores 25 18

(7) —Stores operated under Retail

Partner model 4,335 4,522

187 —Stores operated under

distributor model 26 28

2 Overseas markets 3,118 3,583

465 —Directly operated stores 503 700

197 —Stores operated under Retail

Partner model 404 432

28 —Stores operated under

distributor model 2,211 2,451

240 Number of TOP TOY stores 276 334

58 Chinese mainland 272 304

32 —Directly operated stores 38 35

(3) —Stores operated under Retail

Partner model 234 269

35 Overseas markets 4 30

26 —Directly operated stores 2 15

13 —Stores operated under Retail

Partner model 2 4

2 —Stores operated under

distributor model - 11

11

Mr. Guofu Ye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MINISO, commented, "December Quarter closed out a year of our solid execution in 2025. Both quarterly and annual revenue have achieved new heights and crossed the milestones of RMB6 billion and RMB20 billion, respectively. In December Quarter, our strategic markets such as Chinese Mainland and the U.S. market were strong outperformers. We were thrilled to see strong momentum in MINISO Chinese Mainland in December Quarter, with highest year-over-year revenue growth of 25.0% over the past 8 quarters, powered by its robust SSSG of mid-teens level. Despite tariff headwinds, MINISO brand in the U.S market reached a robust low-twenties SSSG this quarter. This success reflects our global expertise and strategic foresight, as well as the structural resilience built through an agile supply chain. At the same time, it strongly validates our strategic direction and execution, further bolstering our confidence in our growth.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to high-quality development, propelling our brand momentum to new heights. This year, we achieved higher revenue growth with fewer net store openings, marking a more disciplined and efficient growth model. Leveraging new retail formats across channels, represented by MINISO SPACE, MINISO LAND and MINISO FRIENDS, we are converting global scale into sustainable brand influence. We are evolving our stores into resonant interactive spaces, fostering deeper and more lasting emotional bonds with our consumers."

"Looking ahead, we are continuing to reinforce our creative-driven momentum. By staying curious and committed to continuous learning, we are strengthening a resilient brand ecosystem centered on interest-driven consumption, delivering joy and value that remains steadfast through global cycles." Mr. Ye continued.

Mr. Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO, commented, "Thanks to outstanding performance of all segments, year-over-year growth of both quarterly and annual revenue outperformed our previous guidance. In December Quarter, gross profit margin reached 46.4%. Adjusted operating profit increased 11.7% to RMB1,062.2 million, with adjusted operating margin of 17.0%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.7% to RMB1,419.3 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%. Adjusted earnings per ADS increased 9.4% to RMB2.80. For the year of 2025, net cash from operation activities reached RMB2,577.9 million, as a ratio of 88.9% of adjusted net profit. As of the end of 2025, we still maintained a strong cash position of RMB7,087.9 million. In 2025, the Board approved an automatic share repurchase program to repurchase shares up to HK$1.8 billion from the open markets, underscoring our unwavering confidence in MINISO's intrinsic value and ensuring that our buyback momentum remained uninterrupted even during restricted periods. We have returned shareholders RMB1,907.0 million in 2025, including record-high share buyback of RMB549.2 million and dividends of RMB1,357.8 million, accounting for 65.8% of adjusted net profit for 2025.

In addition, we are pleased to announce a final dividend in the amount of around RMB809.7 million, which was approximately 50% of the adjusted net profit generated in the second half of 2025, payable in April 2026. Our capital allocation strategy in the future will continue to balance growth and our commitment to bringing stable and foreseeable returns to shareholders."

"As we head into 2026, we uphold our commitment to capital discipline, driving operational leverage enterprise-wise. Our focus remains on delivering durable top-line growth and margin improvement by maintaining a flexible and agile posture to mitigate macroeconomic risks as well as sharpening our operational efficiency. By remaining highly responsive to market shifts and capitalizing on new growth drivers, we are well-positioned to navigate external volatility and deliver sustainable and long-term returns to our shareholders." Mr. Zhang concluded.

Dividend Declaration

On March 31, 2026, the Board approved the distribution of a final cash dividend in the amount of US$0.3764 per ADS, or US$0.0941 per ordinary share, to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on April 20, 2026, New York Time and Beijing/Hong Kong Time, respectively. The ex-dividend date for holders of ordinary shares in Hong Kong will be April 17, 2026; and the ex-dividend date for holders of ADSs will be April 20, 2026. The payment date is expected to be on April 29, 2026 for holders of ordinary shares and around May 4, 2026 for holders of ADSs. The aggregate amount of cash dividend to be paid is approximately US$115.8 million (RMB809.7 million), at an exchange rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.0000), which is approximately 50% of the Company's adjusted net profit for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and will be distributed from additional paid-in capital and settled by a cash distribution.

For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the final dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 P.M on April 20, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The record date is April 20, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Financial Results for the December Quarter

Revenue was RMB6,254.1 million (US$894.3 million), representing an increase of 32.7% year over year.

Revenue from MINISO brand increased by 27.7% year over year to RMB5,654.4 million (US$808.6 million), including (i) an increase of 25.0% in revenue from MINISO brand in Chinese mainland, accelerating sequentially by quarters since 2025, and (ii) an increase of 30.5% in revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets. Overseas revenue contributed to 49.2% of revenue from MINISO brand.

Revenue(1) from TOP TOY brand increased by 111.8% to RMB599.0 million (US$85.7 million).

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB3,352.9 million (US$479.5 million), representing an increase of 34.4% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB2,901.1 million (US$414.9 million), representing an increase of 30.8% year over year.

Gross margin was 46.4%, compared to 47.0% in the same period last year. The year-over-year change in gross profit margin resulted from strategic product mix optimization to drive top-line performance, partially offset by a structural benefit from higher revenue mix of directly operating business.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,654.9 million (US$236.6 million), representing an increase of 65.3% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,544.8 million (US$220.9 million), representing an increase of 47.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the Company's investments into directly operated stores to pursue the future success of the Company's business, especially in strategic overseas markets such as the U.S. market. As of December 31, 2025, total number of directly operated stores on the group level was 768, compared to 568 as of December 31, 2024. In the December Quarter, revenue from directly operated stores increased 61.1%, while related expenses including rental and related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses together with payroll excluding share-based compensation expenses increased 41.1%, decelerating from the year-over-year increase of 54.5% for the first nine months of 2025. Licensing expenses increased 107.0%, which was in relation to the Company's strategic commitment to IP development to pave the way for future growth, as a percentage of around 3% of revenue, compared to 2% in the same period last year. Promotion and advertising expenses increased 30.2%, as a percentage of revenue stabilizing at around 4% in both comparative periods. Logistics expenses increased 19.2% year over year.

General and administrative expenses were RMB377.9 million (US$54.0 million), representing an increase of 36.5% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB336.5 million (US$48.1 million), representing an increase of 36.3% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase of personnel-related expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business.

Other net income was RMB63.1 million (US$9.0 million), compared to RMB36.2 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in fair value of other investments, partially offset by a larger net foreign exchange loss compared with the same period last year.

Operating profit was RMB910.6 million (US$130.2 million), compared with RMB968.4 million in the same period last year, due to higher equity-settled share-based payment expenses in December Quarter.

Adjusted operating profit(2) was RMB1,062.2 million (US$151.9 million), representing an increase of 11.7% year over year, with adjusted operating margin of 17.0%.

Net finance cost was RMB93.6 million (US$13.4 million), compared to RMB16.1 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in finance cost was due to (i) increased interest expenses in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui, both of which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2), and (ii) increased interest expenses on lease liabilities corresponding to the Company's investment in directly operated stores.

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax was RMB550.4 million (US$78.7 million), compared to share of profit of RMB3.7 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year change was mainly attributable to share of loss in Yonghui, which has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Changes in fair value of redemption liabilities were RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million), which was a loss arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025 and has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Other expenses were RMB59.1 million (US$8.5 million), mainly attributable to loss from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact, which was in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Effective tax rate was 384.4%, compared to 15.3% in the same period last year. The elevated effective tax rate in December Quarter was primarily driven by non-deductible losses at the consolidation level.

Adjusted effective tax rate(2) was 20.2%, which excluded the impact on effective tax rate as a result of adjusted items, compared to 15.6% in the same period last year.

Loss for the period was RMB139.4 million (US$19.9 million), compared to profit for the period of RMB809.7 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year change was mainly due to (i) share of loss of Yonghui of RMB547.5 million (US$78.3 million), (ii) equity-settled share-based payment expenses of RMB151.6 million (US$21.7 million), (iii) changes in fair value of redemption liabilities of RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million) arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025, (iv) interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui of RMB75.3 million (US$10.8 million), and (v) other expenses of RMB59.1 million (US$8.5 million) including loss from fair value change of derivatives in relation to the Equity Linked Securities under mark-to-market impact, which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measurement(2).

Adjusted net profit(2) was RMB852.7 million (US$121.9 million), increased by 7.6% year over year.

Adjusted net margin(2) was 13.6%, compared to 16.8% in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was RMB1,419.3 million (US$203.0 million), representing an increase of 15.7% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) was 22.7%, compared to 26.0% in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were both RMB0.48 (US$0.07) in the December Quarter, compared with the basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.60 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS(2) were both RMB2.80 (US$0.40) in the December Quarter, representing a year-over-year growth of 9.4%, higher than the year-over-year growth of 7.6% of adjusted net profit, thanks to the share repurchase of the Company.

Net cash from operating activities as RMB264.1 million (US$37.8 million) in December Quarter. CAPEX was RMB232.6 million (US$33.3 million) and free cash flow was RMB31.5 million (US$4.5 million) for the December Quarter.

Financial Results for the Full Year

Revenue was RMB21,443.8 million (US$3,066.4 million), representing an increase of 26.2% year over year.

Revenue from MINISO brand increased by 22.0% to RMB19,524.9 million (US$2,792.0 million), including (i) an increase of 16.8% in revenue from MINISO brand in Chinese mainland, with its annual revenue exceeding RMB10 billion for the first time, and (ii) an increase of 29.3% in revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets. The overseas revenue contributed to 44.2% of revenue from MINISO brand.

Revenue(1) from TOP TOY brand increased by 94.8% to RMB1,915.6 million (US$273.9 million).

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB11,795.7 million (US$1,686.8 million), representing an increase of 26.1% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB9,648.1 million (US$1,379.7 million), representing an increase of 26.3% year over year.

Gross margin was 45.0%, compared to 44.9% last year.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB5,265.8 million (US$753.0 million), increased by 49.6% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB5,045.7 million (US$721.5 million), increased by 43.9% year over year.

General and administrative expenses were RMB1,225.4 million (US$175.2 million), increased by 31.5% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB1,077.5 million (US$154.1 million), increased by 25.3% year over year.

Other net income was RMB195.6 million (US$28.0 million), compared to RMB114.7 million last year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to (i) an increase in fair value of other investments and investment income in wealth management products, and (ii) a smaller net foreign exchange loss compared with last year.

Operating profit was RMB3,303.1 million (US$472.3 million), compared to RMB3,315.8 million last year, due to higher equity-settled share-based payment expenses related to TOP TOY.

Adjusted operating profit(2) was RMB3,671.0 million (US$524.9 million), representing an increase of 7.9% year over year, with adjusted operating margin of 17.1%.

Net finance cost was RMB326.5 million (US$46.7 million), compared to net finance income of RMB25.8 million last year. The year-over-year increase in finance cost was due to (i) increased interest expenses in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui, both of which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2), and (ii) increased interest expenses on lease liabilities corresponding to the Company's investment in directly operated stores.

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax was RMB834.5 million (US$119.3 million), compared with share of profit of RMB6.0 million last year. The year-over-year change was mainly attributable to share of loss in Yonghui, which has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Changes in fair value of redemption liabilities were RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million), which was a loss arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025 and has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Other expenses were RMB70.3 million (US$10.1 million), mainly attributable to loss from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact and issuance cost of derivatives, which were in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures(2).

Effective tax rate was 36.8%, compared to 21.3% last year. The elevated effective tax rate was primarily driven by non-deductible losses at the consolidation level.

Adjusted effective tax rate(2) was 20.1%, which excluded the impact on effective tax rate as a result of adjusted items, compared to 20.7% last year.

Profit for the period was RMB1,209.8 million (US$173.0 million), compared to RMB2,635.4 million last year. The year-over-year change was mainly due to (i) share of loss of Yonghui of RMB812.7 million (US$116.2 million), (ii) equity-settled share-based payment expenses of RMB367.9 million (US$52.6 million), (iii) interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui of RMB279.0 million (US$39.9 million), (iv) changes in fair value of redemption liabilities of RMB158.5 million (US$22.7 million) arising from preferred shares issued by TOP TOY in connection with its strategic financing in 2025, and (v) other expenses of RMB70.3 million (US$10.1 million) including loss from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact and issuance cost of derivatives related to the Equity Linked Securities, which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measurement(2).

Adjusted net profit(2) increased 6.5% year over year to RMB2,898.2 million (US$414.4 million).

Adjusted net margin(2) was 13.5%, compared to 16.0% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 14.4% year over year to RMB4,959.9 million (US$709.3 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) was 23.1%, compared to 25.5% last year.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB3.92 (US$0.56), compared to RMB8.44 last year.

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB3.92 (US$0.56), compared to RMB8.40 last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per ADS(2) increased 8.3% year over year to RMB9.44 (US$1.35), compared to RMB8.72 last year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS(2) increased 7.8% year over year to RMB9.36 (US$1.34), compared to RMB8.68 last year. The year-over-year growth of adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS was higher than the year-over-year growth of 6.5% of adjusted net profit, thanks to the share repurchase of the Company.

Cash position, which was the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits, and other investments recorded as current assets was RMB7,087.9 million (US$1,013.6 million) as of December 31, 2025, compared to RMB6,698.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash from operating activities was RMB2,577.9 million (US$368.6 million), with an operating cash flow to adjusted net profit ratio of 88.9%. CAPEX was RMB997.7 million (US$142.7 million) and free cash flow was RMB1,580.2 million (US$225.9 million) for the Full Year.

Notes:

Revenue from TOP TOY brand only represents revenue generated from external parties. See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 5:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 (5:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Simultaneous interpretation in English will be provided during the conference call. The conference call can be accessed via the following methods:

Access 1

Join Zoom meeting.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/96682426410?pwd=oaoHL89u0ocUW6ysi327wsp64m2PYv.1

Meeting Number: 966 8242 6410

Meeting Passcode: 9896

Access 2

Listeners of the meeting may access the call by dialing the following numbers and using the same meeting number and passcode as access 1.

United States: +1 689 278 1000 (or +1 719 359 4580) Hong Kong, China: +852 5803 3730 (or +852 5803 3731) United Kingdom: +44 203 481 5237 (or +44 131 460 1196) France: +33 1 7037 9729 (or +33 1 7037 2246) Singapore: +65 3158 7288 (or +65 3165 1065) Canada: +1 438 809 7799 (or +1 204 272 7920)

Access 3

Listeners of the meeting can also access the call through the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.miniso.com/.

The replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.miniso.com/.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group is a global high-growth value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring distinctive IP designs. Since opening our first store in Chinese mainland in 2013, the Company has successfully built two brands – "MINISO" and "TOP TOY". The Company's flagship brand "MINISO" has grown into a globally recognized retail brand that offers a frequently-refreshed assortment of lifestyle products through an extensive store network worldwide. The Company's products cover diverse consumer needs and consumers are drawn to MINISO for our products' trendiness, creativeness, high quality and affordability. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.

Exchange Rate

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2025, which was RMB6.9931 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, MINISO considers and uses adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net profit, adjusted net margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share and adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. MINISO defines adjusted operating profit as operating profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses. MINISO calculates adjusted operating margin by dividing adjusted operating profit by revenue for the same period. MINISO defines adjusted effective tax rate as the effective tax rate excluding the tax impact of adjusted items, under non-IFRS financial measures. MINISO defines adjusted net profit as profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, gain or loss from fair value change of derivatives, issuance cost of derivatives and interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities, interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui, share of profit or loss of Yonghui, net of tax, and changes in fair value of redemption liabilities arising from preferred shares. MINISO calculates adjusted net margin by dividing adjusted net profit by revenue for the same period. MINISO defines adjusted EBITDA as adjusted net profit plus depreciation and amortization, finance costs excluding interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the period. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ADSs represented by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share in the same way as it calculates adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS, except that it uses the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis as the denominator instead of the number of ADSs represented by these ordinary shares.

MINISO presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. These non-IFRS financial measures enable the management to assess its operating results without considering the impacts of the aforementioned non-cash and other adjustment items that MINISO does not consider to be indicative of its operating performance in the future. Accordingly, MINISO believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as the management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-IFRS financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect MINISO's operations. Further, these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the non-IFRS information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to profit, net profit margin, basic and diluted earnings per share and basic and diluted earnings per ADS, as applicable, or any other measures of performance or as indicators of MINISO's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review MINISO's historical non-IFRS financial measures in light of the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, as shown below. The non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing MINISO's data comparatively. MINISO encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "is/are likely to", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MINISO's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MINISO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MINISO's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MINISO's mission, goals and strategies; future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the retail market and the market of branded variety retail of lifestyle products in China and globally; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of MINISO's products; expectations regarding MINISO's relationships with consumers, suppliers, MINISO Retail Partners, local distributors, and other business partners; competition in the industry; proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to MINISO's business and the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MINISO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MINISO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:



MINISO Group Holding Limited

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

1,436,939

2,109,385

301,638 Right-of-use assets

4,172,083

5,121,039

732,299 Intangible assets

8,802

94,951

13,578 Goodwill

21,418

223,187

31,915 Deferred tax assets

181,948

288,679

41,281 Other investments

123,399

201,727

28,847 Trade and other receivables

341,288

247,511

35,394 Term deposits

140,183

-

- Financial derivative assets

-

774,103

110,695 Interests in equity-accounted

investees

38,567

5,486,648

784,580

















6,464,627

14,547,230

2,080,227













Current assets











Other investments

100,000

-

- Inventories

2,750,389

3,691,238

527,840 Trade and other receivables

2,207,013

3,307,129

472,913 Cash and cash equivalents

6,328,121

6,817,129

974,836 Restricted cash

1,026

54,229

7,755 Term deposits

268,952

216,567

30,969

















11,655,501

14,086,292

2,014,313













Total assets

18,120,128

28,633,522

4,094,540

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 EQUITY











Share capital

94

94

13 Additional paid-in capital

4,683,577

2,887,905

412,965 Other reserves

1,329,126

2,232,854

319,294 Retained earnings

4,302,177

5,497,910

786,191













Equity attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

10,314,974

10,618,763

1,518,463 Non-controlling interests

40,548

100,508

14,372













Total equity

10,355,522

10,719,271

1,532,835













LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Contract liabilities

35,145

22,418

3,206 Loans and borrowings

4,310

5,415,416

774,394 Other payables

59,842

72,586

10,380 Lease liabilities

1,903,137

2,713,798

388,068 Financial derivative liabilities

-

1,184,050

169,317 Deferred income

34,983

33,053

4,727

















2,037,417

9,441,321

1,350,092

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands)

















As at

As at



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 Current liabilities











Contract liabilities

323,292

388,746

55,590 Loans and borrowings

566,955

1,751,018

250,392 Trade and other payables

3,943,988

4,516,491

645,851 Lease liabilities

635,357

950,784

135,960 Deferred income

5,376

965

138 Current taxation

252,221

291,245

41,647 Redemption liabilities arising from

preferred shares

-

573,681

82,035

















5,727,189

8,472,930

1,211,613













Total liabilities

7,764,606

17,914,251

2,561,705













Total equity and liabilities

18,120,128

28,633,522

4,094,540

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share and per ADS data)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2024

2025

2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 Revenue

4,712,705

6,254,070

894,320

16,994,025

21,443,827

3,066,426 Cost of sales

(2,495,407)

(3,352,941)

(479,464)

(9,356,965)

(11,795,708)

(1,686,764)

























Gross profit

2,217,298

2,901,129

414,856

7,637,060

9,648,119

1,379,662 Other income

3,570

10,458

1,495

21,595

19,377

2,771 Selling and distribution expenses

(1,000,985)

(1,654,883)

(236,645)

(3,519,534)

(5,265,758)

(752,993) General and administrative expenses

(276,870)

(377,915)

(54,041)

(931,651)

(1,225,373)

(175,226) Other net income

36,242

63,091

9,022

114,696

195,610

27,972 (Credit loss)/reversal of credit loss on

trade and other receivables

(7,095)

(12,113)

(1,732)

2,469

(33,241)

(4,753) Impairment loss on non-current assets

(3,742)

(19,161)

(2,740)

(8,846)

(35,611)

(5,092)

























Operating profit

968,418

910,606

130,215

3,315,789

3,303,123

472,341 Finance income

18,999

18,309

2,618

118,672

104,421

14,932 Finance costs

(35,093)

(111,889)

(16,000)

(92,915)

(430,930)

(61,622)

























Net finance (costs)/income

(16,094)

(93,580)

(13,382)

25,757

(326,509)

(46,690) Share of profit/(loss) of equity-

accounted investees, net of tax

3,676

(550,402)

(78,706)

5,986

(834,453)

(119,325) Other expenses

-

(59,134)

(8,456)

-

(70,332)

(10,057) Changes in fair value of redemption

liabilities

-

(158,491)

(22,664)

-

(158,491)

(22,664)

























Profit before taxation

956,000

48,999

7,007

3,347,532

1,913,338

273,605 Income tax expense

(146,272)

(188,373)

(26,937)

(712,104)

(703,524)

(100,603)

























Profit/(loss) for the period

809,728

(139,374)

(19,930)

2,635,428

1,209,814

173,002

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

805,693

(141,524)

(20,237)

2,617,560

1,205,045

172,320 Non-controlling interests

4,035

2,150

307

17,868

4,769

682

























Earnings/(Loss) per share for ordinary

shares























-Basic

0.65

(0.12)

(0.02)

2.11

0.98

0.14 -Diluted

0.65

(0.12)

(0.02)

2.10

0.98

0.14

























Earnings/(loss) per ADS























(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary

shares) -Basic

2.60

(0.48)

(0.07)

8.44

3.92

0.56 -Diluted

2.60

(0.48)

(0.07)

8.40

3.92

0.56



























MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

(Expressed in thousands)































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2024

2025

2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

























Profit/(loss) for the period

809,728

(139,374)

(19,930)

2,635,428

1,209,814

173,002

























Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:























Exchange differences on translation of

financial statements of foreign

operations

3,420

8,690

1,243

19,128

2,914

417 Share of other comprehensive loss of

equity-accounted investees

-

(1,046)

(150)

-

(1,046)

(150)

























Other comprehensive income for

the period

3,420

7,644

1,093

19,128

1,868

267

























Total comprehensive income/(loss) for

the period

813,148

(131,730)

(18,837)

2,654,556

1,211,682

173,269

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

812,694

(132,845)

(18,996)

2,635,833

1,210,528

173,104 Non-controlling interests

454

1,115

159

18,723

1,154

165

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)





























Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2024

2025

2024

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 RMB'000 RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of operating profit for the

period to adjusted operating profit























Operating profit

968,418

910,606

130,215

3,315,789

3,303,123

472,341 Add back:























Equity-settled share-based payment

expenses

(17,206)

151,555

21,672

85,184

367,869

52,605 Adjusted operating profit

951,212

1,062,161

151,887

3,400,973

3,670,992

524,946 Adjusted operating margin

20.2 %

17.0 %

17.0 %

20.0 %

17.1 %

17.1 %

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Expressed in percentages)























Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,





2024

2025

2024

2025





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)





















Reconciliation of effective tax rate to

adjusted effective tax rate:

















Effective tax rate

15.3 %

384.4 %

21.3 %

36.8 %





















Impact on effective tax rate as a result of

adjusted items

0.3 %

(364.2) %

(0.6) %

(16.7) %

Adjusted effective tax rate

15.6 %

20.2 %

20.7 %

20.1 %



MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands, except for per share, per ADS data and percentages)





























Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2024

2025

2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of profit for the period to

adjusted net profit:























Profit/(loss) for the period

809,728

(139,374)

(19,930)

2,635,428

1,209,814

173,002 Add back:























Equity-settled share-based payment

expenses

(17,206)

151,555

21,672

85,184

367,869

52,605 Loss from fair value change of

derivatives(1)(2)

-

59,134

8,456

-

25,668

3,670 Issuance cost of derivatives(1)(3)

-

-

-

-

44,664

6,387 Interest expenses related to Equity

Linked Securities and the bank loans

used for acquisition of the equity

interest in Yonghui(1)

-

75,316

10,770

-

278,973

39,893 -Interest expenses related to the

Equity Linked Securities(4)

-

51,365

7,345

-

192,342

27,505 -Interest expenses related to the

bank loans used for acquisition of the

equity interest in Yonghui

-

23,951

3,425

-

86,631

12,388 Share of loss of Yonghui, net of tax(1)

-

547,545

78,298

-

812,684

116,212 Changes in fair value of redemption

liabilities(1)

-

158,491

22,664

-

158,491

22,664

























Adjusted net profit

792,522

852,667

121,930

2,720,612

2,898,163

414,433 Adjusted net margin

16.8 %

13.6 %

13.6 %

16.0 %

13.5 %

13.5 %

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

788,300

849,492

121,476

2,702,191

2,891,345

413,458 Non-controlling interests

4,222

3,175

454

18,421

6,818

975

























Adjusted net earnings per share(5)























-Basic

0.64

0.70

0.10

2.18

2.36

0.34 -Diluted

0.64

0.70

0.10

2.17

2.34

0.33

























Adjusted net earnings per ADS

(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary

shares)























-Basic

2.56

2.80

0.40

8.72

9.44

1.35 -Diluted

2.56

2.80

0.40

8.68

9.36

1.34

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)





























Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2024

2025

2024

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 RMB'000 RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of adjusted net profit for

the period to adjusted EBITDA:























Adjusted net profit

792,522

852,667

121,930

2,720,612

2,898,163

414,433 Add back:























Depreciation and amortization

253,304

341,735

48,867

808,694

1,206,305

172,499 Finance costs excluding interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities

and the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui

35,093

36,573

5,230

92,915

151,957

21,729 Income tax expense

146,272

188,373

26,937

712,104

703,524

100,603 Adjusted EBITDA

1,227,191

1,419,348

202,964

4,334,325

4,959,949

709,264 Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.0 %

22.7 %

22.7 %

25.5 %

23.1 %

23.1 %

Notes:

These adjustment items have been excluded from the calculation of adjusted net profit as the Company does not consider such items to be indicative of its operating performance of core business in the future. The gain or loss from fair value change of derivatives was a non-cash gain or expense that was related to the fair value of the Equity Linked Securities and call spread. It was determined primarily by movements in the underlying share price. The issuance cost of derivatives was a one-off expense that was related to the Equity Linked Securities. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the RMB51.4 million interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities included RMB46.5 million non-cash portion and RMB4.9 million cash expense.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the RMB192.3 million interest expenses related to the Equity Linked Securities included RMB173.4 million non-cash portion and RMB18.9 million cash expense.



Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share are computed by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)





Three months ended December 31,





Twelve months ended December 31,







2024

2025

YoY 2024

2025

YoY



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

Revenue































MINISO Brand

4,428,593

5,654,421

808,571

27.7 %

16,002,565

19,524,901

2,792,023

22.0 % -Chinese mainland

2,296,877

2,871,989

410,689

25.0 %

9,328,231

10,896,147

1,558,128

16.8 % -Overseas markets

2,131,716

2,782,432

397,882

30.5 %

6,674,334

8,628,754

1,233,895

29.3 % TOP TOY Brand(1)

282,808

599,037

85,661

111.8 %

983,525

1,915,618

273,930

94.8 % Others

1,304

612

88

(53.1) %

7,935

3,308

473

(58.3) %



4,712,705

6,254,070

894,320

32.7 %

16,994,025

21,443,827

3,066,426

26.2 %

Note:

(1) Revenue from TOP TOY brand only represents revenue generated from external parties.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN CHINESE MAINLAND





As of









December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

YoY

By City Tiers













First-tier cities

587

609

22

Second-tier cities

1,822

1,881

59

Third- and lower-tier cities

1,977

2,078

101

Total

4,386

4,568

182



MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN OVERSEAS MARKETS



















As of







December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

YoY

By Regions





Asia excluding China

1,611

1,793

182

North America

350

461

111

Latin America

637

722

85

Europe

295

361

66

Others

225

246

21

Total 3,118

3,583

465



*For identification purpose only

SOURCE MINISO Group Holding Limited