MINISO LAND Shanghai Wins Platinum at MUSE Design Awards 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first MINISO LAND flagship in Shanghai has been awarded Platinum, the highest honor of the internationally renowned MUSE Design Awards 2025, in the Interior Design category. Recognized for its groundbreaking "super IP + super store" model and immersive spatial design, the flagship on Nanjing East Road stood out among thousands of international submissions. This prestigious recognition highlights MINISO's leadership in immersive retail experiences and marks the second consecutive year MINISO has received accolades at the awards, following wins in 2024 for its two projects in Indonesia and the United States.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in the United States, the MUSE Design Awards are recognize as one of the world's most influential design competitions, celebrate excellence across architecture, interiors, and product innovation. The Platinum distinction is reserved for the most groundbreaking entries worldwide, placing MINISO LAND Shanghai among the top design achievements of the year.

Redefining Retail as an Immersive Adventure

The MINISO LAND in Shanghai covers nearly 2,000 square meters in one of the city's most iconic shopping districts. Designed as a three-level narrative space, the flagship transforms MINISO's Joy Philosophy into an architectural journey that merges retail, entertainment, and social interaction. Bold colors, diffused lighting, rhythmic gradients, and rounded geometry reimagine the retail environment, turning shopping into a curated adventure.

Designed around a "super IP + super store" strategy, a significant portion of the store's commercial success comes from intellectual property licensing. More than 150 global IPs are represented, including Harry Potter, Sanrio, and Disney, with 15 blockbuster IPs making their debut at this location. Over 80% of sales stem from these collaborations, underscoring the power of interest-driven retail.

In its first month, the flagship generated 16 million yuan ($2.24 million) in revenue. Within nine months, sales reached 100 million yuan ($14 million). Daily foot traffic consistently exceeded 10,000 visitors, confirming the store's success in transforming physical retail into a living IP universe.

Reimagining Retail Through Scale and Luxury

This achievement reflects MINISO's Super Store strategy, a core component of its global expansion and brand upgrade. Unlike smaller outlets, large-format stores focus on immersive, scenario-based environments that convert shopping into an experiential journey.

Building on the success of MINISO LAND, the brand is rapidly expanding this format worldwide while also exploring opportunities in luxury retail. In June, the first MINISO SPACE opened at Nanjing's Deji Plaza, one of the world's most prestigious shopping destinations. Described by Ye as a breakthrough in "interest-driven consumption," MINISO SPACE demonstrates how IP-focused environments can be reimagined for luxury contexts, signaling the next step in the company's global strategy.

The Platinum recognition at the MUSE Design Awards 2025 underscores not only the strength of MINISO's design approach but also its role in shaping the future of experiential retail. Winning the highest honor in this globally renowned competition reflects the brand's growing influence on the international stage and its ability to set new benchmarks in IP-driven storytelling.

