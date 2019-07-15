MINISO MOD Five Original Products Won 2019 European Product Design Award

The European Product Design Award (EPDA) commends the talented international product designers for their efforts of improving our daily lives through their pragmatic and thoughtful designs. With 21 categories, EPDA is one of the most comprehensive product design competitions. It is open to designers all over the world and aims to inspire them to produce better products and projects. The awards ceremony is held at the European parliament building in Brussels in September every year.

Winning five awards of 2019 European Product Design Award, MINISO has made great progress in winning original product awards. Since 2018, MINISO's original design products have won many international Design awards, such as German iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, South Korean K-Design, Italian A Design, etc. So far, more than 20 products have been awarded in total. This also repeatedly refreshes consumers' recognition to the brand. MINISO continues to make progress and breakthroughs in product design innovation.

In household consumer goods, the products of MINISO have been known for "high quality, good-looking appearance and high cost performance", and have a high reputation among young consumer groups. The most important reason is that MINISO spare no effort in product design and innovation, investing over RMB 100 million in product design. MINISO set up its original design institute MOD in 2018, which devotes itself in incubating original designs. MOD adheres to the design concept of "better design better life", gathers excellent global design resources and creates original design products to lead the trend.

As for MINISO, it has made a step forward to original design. Having a good life is always the goal of good design. MINISO always insists on doing the simplest thing: restoring the essence of products, decorating life with creativity, and making good design closer to the public.

SOURCE MINISO Japan