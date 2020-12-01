MINISO Opens New Store in Madurai, Strengthening Its Connections with Indian Consumers

"MINISO believes in the potential of the Indian market, and we are committed to establishing ourselves in this dynamic country," said Li Lin, General Manager of MINISO India. "We seek to communicate even more directly with our customers by organizing more online and offline activities, so that we can truly understand their needs and bring them fashionable, unique, and high-quality items from around the country and the world. This Diwali, we offered special, locally-sourced items such as candles, aromatherapy, and perfume, which were incredibly well-received by our Indian customers. We will continue to do this in the future."

Pravin, one of MINISO's franchises partners in India, said MINISO really understands consumers and can lead trends, which make it a trends leader and one of the most influential lifestyle brands in the region.

For the year-end festive season, MINISO India will not only launch special, limited-time products in December, but it will also offer a variety of promotions, including the following:

Buy INR 1,000, get INR 200 off

Buy INR 2,000, get INR 500 off

Buy INR 3,000, get INR 1,000 off

Buy INR 5,000, get INR 2,000 off

MINISO store clerks will get into the holiday spirit as well, donning Santa Claus costumes to bring customers a cheerful shopping experience. Stores will also offer special Christmas props for customers to take pictures, so that everyone can experience the joy of MINISO together.

For Diwali in November, MINISO held an online campaign encouraging fans to share images of their rangoli creations to showcase their creativity and playful interpretation of the MINISO lifestyle aesthetic. It also held family-focused in-store events, including parent-child coloring activities. Embracing Diwali's rangoli tradition, MINISO encouraged customers to send blessings to their loved ones with colorful cards. Plus, a celebrity store search campaign helped promote Diwali activities across locations. The online and offline Diwali activities sparked the enthusiastic participation of fans, with many sharing impressive works that reflected the creative potential of MINISO's customers.

MINISO currently boasts more than 140 stores across India, powering forward in its expansion and localization strategy and delivering products in line with its brand DNA of "affordable high quality", "joy", and "lighthearted". During the pandemic, the MINISO India team increased local sourcing efforts to ensure the continuous flow of new and exciting products. Moving forward, it will continue to prioritize giving more and more Indian consumers access to creative, high-quality household items, cosmetics ,and more, as part of its people-oriented product development philosophy.

About MINISO

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices. Since opening its first store in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions in just 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

