MINISO Opens Vibrant Oxford Street Flagship, Bringing Dream-like Design Concept to the UK

Nestled at 100 Oxford Street, the new flagship marks MINISO's largest retail space in the UK to date, spanning nearly 3,000 square feet. The store caters to a diverse array of shoppers' demands, offering a wide selection of MINISO's best-selling categories, such as Sanrio Blind Boxes, plush toys, elegant homeware, and adorable accessories. The new location also features MINISO's brand-new beauty and exclusive fragrance line including products from perfumes to must-have makeup items.

The new Oxford Street flagship store, with its eye-catching design language, becomes another sparkling gem on MINISO's global store map. The imaginative concept incorporates various elements of British cities, such as a photo spot resembling a London Underground train carriage, and features an all-pink window display. With its imaginative design, the store evokes the atmosphere of a fantasy wonderland, reflecting the brand's dedication to delivering an enhanced, fun and dream-like shopping experience. This exemplifies the brand's ambitious brand upgrade earlier this year, where they set out to become a lifestyle super brand, with a focus on infusing consumers' lives with more joy through new store formats, more original designs, and exciting IP collaborations.

"The vibrant, fantastical design that we've brought to our new MINISO Oxford Street flagship is certain to bring smiles to the faces of shoppers in London," said Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer at MINISO UK. "We believe that by combining a more joyful shopping experience with our signature fun, affordable and useful products, we can create unique and lasting memories for our customers."

In addition to the chic concept store, MINISO is on a creative spree, introducing a wide array of special themed stores worldwide. Highlighting its IP collaborations with world-famous names like Disney Pixar and Sanrio, MINISO has launched Pixar Food Collection-themed and Sanrio-themed stores. Each of the stores radiates a charming and whimsical ambiance that has quickly captured the hearts of young consumers, becoming hotspots for social media enthusiasts, and must-visit destinations for lovers of IP products.

"At MINISO, we're always looking for new ways to innovate and connect with our consumers, and these new stores bear witness to our unwavering commitment to bringing joy and inspiration to all," stated Vincent Huang, Vice President of MINISO's International Operations, "The special themed stores are just the beginning. In the future, we will continue to prioritize store and product innovation, ensuring our consumers have fun, unforgettable experiences when they step into MINISO's shopping wonderland."

SOURCE Miniso Group

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.