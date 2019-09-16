MINISO Original Design Products Displayed at Maison&Objet Paris

Maison&Objet Paris, Milan Furniture Fair and IMM Cologne are the top three furniture fairs in the world. Since its inception in 1995, M&O Paris has been running for more than 20 years, attracting the world's most outstanding contemporary designers and home design brands every year, with a wide range of categories displayed at the exhibition, including furniture, home decor, tableware, utensils, smart furnishings, fashion accessories and so on. The focus of M&O is on "Maison - home" and "Objet - boutique". Each piece of work presented at the exhibition embodies the designer's aesthetic concept and thoughts on life.

As a gathering of global design teams, the slogan of 2019 Autumn M&O Paris was "Let's Work Together", providing participants with many good ideas and designs, and anticipating trends of home fashion. In the retail brand area, the MOD area was dazzling. Located in hall 1 Smart Gift pavilion of Objet - boutique, the MOD area attracted many buyers, designers and consumers to visit and consult. MOD displayed a total of more than 40 original design products at the exhibition, including the LED make-up mirror, traveler series small fan, electric toothbrush, massager, sky series notebook, and bluetooth speakers, covering daily necessities from every aspect. The prices ranged from RMB 10 to 100, truly delivering the brand concept of "a good life is irrelevant to prices".

Established in 2018, MOD (Miniso Original Design) adheres to the design concept of "better design better life", gathers excellent global design resources, creates original design products to lead the trend, and assists MINISO in achieving the strategic goal of globalization, so that global consumers can buy more high-quality original products at lower prices.

MOD cooperates with more than 100 top designers and designer teams around the world, including Japan, South Korea, Norway, Denmark and Italy, incubating creative design and making surprises for consumers.

Focusing on product research, development and design, the annual design cost of MINISO has exceeded RMB 100 million and increases year by year. Many of the original products produced by MOD have won international design awards such as the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Award and the European Product Design Award. Some products displayed at the 2019 Autumn M&O Paris were award-winning products, such as Kendama Gel Pen, Filter-Storage Box, Cactus Expander, Summer Series Mini Fan and Fushion Massager. These original designs maintain MINISO's features of high quality, good-looking appearance and highly affordable prices, because the ultimate beneficiaries of good design should be the general public.

Founded in 2013, MINISO was co-founded by Japanese designer Miyake Junya and Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu in Tokyo, Japan. Sticking to the life philosophy of "simplicity, nature and good quality" and the brand proposition of "returning to nature", MINISO is favored by consumers and occupied the market with its core advantages of constantly improving the brand, competitive prices and efficient supply chain. With six years of development, MINISO has opened more than 3,500 stores in over 80 countries and regions around the world.

