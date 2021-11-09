MINISO Stocks Up For the Busy Holiday Season, Opening An Additional 18 Stores in North America

The new stores are in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. The first 100 customers at each grand opening will receive free goodie bags and shoppers can enter a raffle to win gift vouchers up to $300. Social media influencers will also be on hand to participate in the festivities.

"This holiday, MINISO is the place to go to find fully-stocked stores of unique lighthearted offerings under $10," said Andrew Xie, General Manager of MINISO North America. "Our long-standing relationships with manufacturers allow us to effectively plan ahead to determine the amount of inventory and guaranteed shipping requirements needed to ensure consumers enjoy a pleasant shopping experience. With thousands of vendors across the world and a footprint in over 90 countries, we have a top supply chain model that delivers."

MINISO offers exclusive licensing with major brands and a fun experience, particularly for Generation Z shoppers looking for quality goods at affordable prices. The retailer is known for its plush toys, home décor and organizers, beauty and wellness items, fashion accessories, and electronics. Customers enjoy the original licensing collaborations with their favorite characters such as Marvel, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Sanrio, We Bare Bears, Tom & Jerry and Coca-Cola.

MINISO arrived in the U.S. in April 2017, finding success in the West Coast markets. The expansion will position MINISO as the #1 $10 store in North America.

For more information, visit https://minisousaonline.com.

About MINISO:

Lifestyle product retailer MINISO offers high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, toys, and more at affordable prices in its 10 N' Under stores. Founded in 2013, the company has expanded rapidly around the world, amounting to 4,749 stores in 99 markets worldwide as of June 30, 2021. Sleekly designed and packed with the latest must-haves, MINISO retail outlets make it possible for everyone to have a little fun all the time by enjoying life's little surprises.

