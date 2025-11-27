MINISO Unveils Australia's First and Largest MINISO LAND Flagship at Sydney Chatswood

The Sydney MINISO LAND has quickly become a new landmark in Australian retail, thanks to its prime location and innovative space design. Located at the main entrance of Westfield Chatswood—the largest shopping center in northern Sydney—the store benefits from excellent transport links and attracts customers from across the city and surrounding areas.

Spanning over 800 square meters, the store features a warm, natural wood design that creates a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Inside, customers are greeted by multiple key product zones and immersive themed zones, including dedicated areas for the newly launched Disney's Zootopia 2-inspired collection and popular Sanrio collections, complemented by high-standard window displays and outdoor LED screens for a rich sensory experience.

MINISO LAND Sydney features over 7,000 SKUs, with over 70% of the products being IP collaborations. The selection includes vinyl plush toys, blind boxes, accessories, cushions, and innovative lifestyle products, meeting both the needs of collectors and those seeking daily emotional comfort. Notably, several new products—including MINISO's new collection inspired by Disney's "Zootopia 2,", Sanrio Fox Island vinyl plush, and Nommi vinyl plush—are making their debut in Australia at MINISO LAND Sydney, bringing local consumers a unique and exciting trendy toy experience. Through immersive IP experiences and a differentiated product layout, MINISO is further strengthening its position in the trendy toy and IP retail market.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store hosted a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony, a parade of giant MINISO hero products, energetic mascot performances, and themed activities, creating a joyful atmosphere and making the store a new city landmark for fans. Adding to the excitement, a 4-meter-tall YoYo installation—MINISO's proprietary IP—was unveiled at the event, becoming a major photo hotspot for visitors. Over five hundred fans joined the party, with limited edition gifts, T-shirts, and stickers drawing large crowds eager to queue and check in.

MINISO LAND was first launched in Shanghai in 2024, breaking MINISO's global single-store sales record in its opening month and continuing to perform strongly. Centered on the "Super IP + Super Store" strategy, it integrates rich IP content and immersive space design to create a highly interactive and experiential retail scene for trendy toys. To date, MINISO LAND has established major cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and overseas, continuously driving global retail innovation.

IP-driven retail and immersive experiences are becoming key growth drivers in the industry, and MINISO is actively advancing its global strategy in line with these trends. The opening of the Australian flagship marks an important milestone for MINISO's brand expansion and IP strategy, further enhancing its influence in Australia and worldwide. Currently, MINISO's footprint covers major Australian states including New South Wales (NSW), Victoria (VIC), South Australia (SA), Queensland (QLD), and Western Australia (WA). Looking ahead, MINISO plans nationwide distribution, continuous restocking, and further new store launches to reach more key cities and consumer groups. MINISO remains committed to bringing consumers in Australia richer IP products, higher-quality immersive experiences, and more social shopping spaces.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

